(KMAland) -- Another big commit for USC, two more for Tennessee and three for Pitt on a busy day of recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
ATHLETE: Tacoma, Washington’s Julien Simon (6-2/221) was the top-ranked commitment of the day, choosing USC. Simon, who will likely play linebacker at the next level, is ranked as the No. 99 overall player in the 2021 class, is No. 5 at athlete and No. 4 in Washington.
Maryland landed a commitment from Jermyn, Pennsylvania athlete CJ Dippre (6-5/245) on Sunday. Dippre is ranked as the No. 66 athlete and No. 19 player in Pennsylvania.
LINEBACKER: Tennessee also had another big day of recruiting, picking up No. 9 OLB and No. 4 Maryland prospect Aaron Willis (6-0/207), who is the No. 112 ranked player in the class.
Texas took in-state outside linebacker Morice Blackwell’s commitment on Sunday. He is ranked as the No. 32 OLB and No. 67 Texas prospect.
SMU also landed a Texas linebacker in Mineola inside linebacker Trevion Sneed (6-1/220), who is the No. 37 ILB and No. 138 player in Texas.
Pittsburgh nabbed a commitment from Cordele, Georgia OLB Preston Lavant (6-2/200) — the 94th-ranked OLB and player in the state of Georgia.
Unranked outside linebacker Jalen Riven (6-3/210) stayed in the city with a commitment to Toledo.
WIDE RECEIVER: The top receiver commitment of the day was from Lexington, Kentucky’s own Dekel Crowdus (5-10.5/165), who decided on Kentucky. Crowdus is No. 246 overall, No. 44 at receiver and No. 3 in the state of Kentucky.
Duncanville’s Roderick Daniels (5-9/160) — the No. 114th ranked receiver and 106th ranked player in Texas — committed to Baylor.
Dallas’ Jayleen Record (5-8/160) also announced for SMU. Record is ranked No. 181 at receiver and No. 204 in Texas.
Another Texas receiver, unranked Michael Murray (6-2/182), opted for a commitment to New Mexico.
QUARTERBACK: Tennessee landed dual-threat quarterback Kaidon Salter (6-1/185) from Cedar Hill, Texas. Salter is ranked No. 10 as a dual-threat QB and No. 43 in Texas.
SECONDARY: Michigan picked up a nice commitment from Clayton, Ohio’s Rod Moore (5-11/180 — the No. 22 safety and 12th-ranked player in Ohio.
Louisville went into Chicago to land the No. 29 safety and No. 14 player in Illinois, Benjamin Perry (6-3/190).
Fredericksburg, Virginia cornerback Aidan Ryan (6-0/192) publicly committed to Virginia, staying in-state as the No. 40 overall prospect in VA.
San Tan Valley, Arizona safety Zion Burns (5-11/180) landed with Nevada. The Wolfpack are getting the No. 141 ranked safety and No. 44 ranked player in Arizona.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top move on the offensive line has Detroit’s Terrence Enos (6-5/317) committing to Pittsburgh. Enos is ranked No. 49 at OT and No. 15 in Michigan.
Pitt also landed Detroit offensive tackle Brandon Honorable (6-7/280) on Sunday. Honorable is No. 95 at OT and No. 32 in Michigan.
Unranked offensive guard Tate Williams (6-4/260) out of Wall, Texas committed to Baylor on Sunday.
RUNNING BACK: Oak Lawn, Illinois back Willie Shaw (5-11/180) decided on Toledo. Shaw is ranked No. 47 at the position and No. 19 in Illinois.
DEFENSIVE LINE: The lone defensive line commit of the day came from River Rouge, Michigan’s Pius Odjugo (6-3/324), who is ranked No. 74 at DT and No. 45 in Michigan and picked Central Michigan.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Maryland landed a key commitment from No. 104 ranked overall 2021 prospect, Julian Reese (6-9/205). Reese, from Owing Hills, Maryland, is also the No. 21 power forward in the country and fifth-ranked player in Maryland.
BASKETBALL (2020)
There were two commitments in the 2020 class on Sunday.
-Seward County CC shooting guard Kyle Cardaci (6-9/205) announced for Coppin State.
-Decatur, Georgia shooting guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (6-6) picked James Madison.