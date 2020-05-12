(KMAland) -- TCU is the landing spot for a 2020 five-star running back, LSU picked up a star 2021 RB and more from the day in recruiting.
FOOTBALL COMMITS
RUNNING BACK: Former Georgia signee and 2020 five-star running back Zachary Evans (5-11/200) has officially landed with TCU. Evans was ranked No. 16 overall, No. 2 at running back and No. 1 in Texas (Houston) for the 2020 recruiting cycle.
One of the top running backs for the 2021 class also made a commitment. Cincinnati’s Corey Kiner (5-10/205) has verbally pledged to LSU. Kiner is ranked No. 163 overall, No. 10 at RB and No. 7 in Ohio.
QUARTERBACK: Ball State picked up Broadview Heights, Ohio quarterback Joey Labas (6-4/190) on Monday. Labas is the No. 39 overall pro-style quarterback and No. 50 ranked player in Ohio for the 2021 class.
ATHLETE: The No. 84 ranked athlete Kevonta Lanier (6-0/160) picked New Mexico while the No. 170 ranked athlete Gerick Robinson (5-11/165) has pledged to Colorado State. Lanier is the No. 84 ranked player in California (Long Beach) while Robinson is the No. 14 ranked player in Nevada (Las Vegas).
OFFENSIVE LINE: The lone offensive line commit on Monday was Boston, Massachusetts offensive tackle Erik Russell (6-7/255). The No. 128 overall OT and No. 13 ranked player in Massachusetts verbally committed to Wake Forest.
SECONDARY: UMass landed unranked D.C. safety Kenny Dudley Jr. (5-11/175).
DEFENSIVE LINE: East Carolina also picked up a 2020 commit in Statesville, North Carolina defensive tackle Jason Shuford (6-3/295).
BASKETBALL COMMITS
2021: Kansas landed a commitment from one of the top players in the 2021 class, Zach Clemence. View the commit story linked here.
Penn State landed power forward TaQuan Woodley (6-7/220), an unranked prospect from Camden, New Jersey.
Neptune, New Jersey point guard Sam Fagan (5-10) also picked Monmouth on Monday.
2020: Former Wake Forest signee and No. 49 ranked small forward Djimon Bailey (6-5/170) has picked Richmond. Bailey is the No. 24 ranked player in North Carolina (Wilson).
Daytona State College point guard Marco Morency (6-3/175) announced a commitment to UL Monroe.