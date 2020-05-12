(KMAland) -- Florida State landed a Texas cornerback, Nebraska got a big man and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
SECONDARY: The top commit of the day came from Katy, Texas cornerback Hunter Washington (5-11/178), who pledged to Florida State. Washington ranks as the No. 236 player in the country and is ranked 16th at cornerback and 37th in Texas.
RUNNING BACK: Louisiana Tech grabbed a commitment from Ruston, Louisiana prospect Ke’Travion Hargrove (5-11/185), who ranks No. 33 at running back and 14th in Louisiana.
TIGHT END: A pair of tight ends made moves on Tuesday with Fort Collins, Colorado prospect Tanner Arkin (6-3/215) staying in-state with Colorado State while La Grange Park, Illinois’ Landon Morris (6-5/210) opted for Syracuse. Arkin is ranked 81st at tight end while Morris is 180th.
WIDE RECEIVER: Unranked receiver Raymond Gay (5-10/175) of Red Oak, Texas chose Oklahoma State.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Unranked Lynn Haven, Florida offensive tackle Adrein Strickland (6-6/330) picked Florida.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
CENTER: The top-ranked commitment of the day in hoops was from Chandler, Arizona big man Eduardo Andre (6-10/220), who picked Nebraska. View the commit story linked here.
POINT GUARD: Georgetown picked up West Chester, Pennsylvania point guard T.J. Berger (6-3).
SMALL FORWARD: Oakville, Canada’s Michael Matas (6-8/210) has committed to SIU Edwardsville.
SHOOTING GUARD: 2021 Bellflower, California prospect Lamaj Lewis (6-6/180) announced a commitment to Loyola Marymount.
DECOMMIT: Clarendon College shooting guard Darreus Brown (6-3/180) backed off his commitment to Iona on Tuesday.