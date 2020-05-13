(KMAland) -- Ohio State hoops landed a 2022 shooting guard, Georgia Tech picked up a key receiver from Florida and there were a trio of decommitments on Wednesday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
WIDE RECEIVER: Georgia Tech landed the top commit of the day, as Melbourne, Florida receiver James BlackStrain (6-2/180) made his pledge. BlackStrain is ranked No. 284 overall, No. 50 at receiver and No. 43 in Florida.
Purdue picked up a commitment from No. 139 wide receiver and No. 32 ranked Michigan prospect Deion Burks (5-10.5/175) of Belleville.
Central Michigan also picked up a wide receiver with the commitment of No. 302 WR and No. 74 Michigan prospect Clinton Roberson (6-2/180) out of Macomb.
ATHLETE: Miami, Florida commitment Chamon Metayer (6-5/220) is no longer, as the Miami native decommitted from the Hurricanes. Metayer is the No. 349 overall player, No. 27 athlete and No. 57 Florida prospect.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top OL commit of the day came from Kernersville, North Carolina offensive guard Jaden Lindsay (6-3/270), who pledged to Appalachian State. Lindsay is ranked No. 26 at OG and No. 32 in North Carolina.
Washington State grabbed Queen Creek, Arizona offensive guard Brock Dieu (6-2/278), who ranks No. 46 at OG and No. 14 in Arizona.
Rutgers nabbed the top offensive tackle of the day with Hudson, Ohio’s Kevin Toth Jr. (6-6/270) committing. Toth Jr. is the No. 118 OT in the country and No. 54 player in Ohio.
QUARTERBACK: Oregon State picked up their 2021 quarterback in Sam Vidlak (6-2/175) out of Grants Pass, Oregon. Vidlak is ranked No. 59 as a pro-style quarterback and No. 7 in Oregon. He was previously committed to Montana.
SECONDARY: Kansas State and Missouri both picked up cornerback commits on Wednesday. Moultrie, Georgia’s Omar Daniels (6-0/180) pledged to K-State while Davion Sistrunk (6-2/170) of Melbourne, Florida opted for Mizzou. View the Daniels commit story here and the Sistrunk commit story here.
LINEBACKER: East Mississippi Community College inside linebacker DeShawn Page (6-2/215) decommitted from Kansas State. View the story here.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
2022: Ohio State picked up a commitment from Cincinnati shooting guard Bowen Hardman (6-3/160), who ranks as a high three-star in the early 2022 rankings.
2021: Loyola Marymount landed Birmingham, California shooting guard. James Nobles (6-3/150).
2020: Lamar picked up Gillette College power forward Tariq Eisa (6-8/205) while Northwest Florida State College power forward Szymon Wojcik (6-10/210) landed with UMBC.