(KMAland) -- UCLA and NC State football act picked up key commitments on Thursday.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
ATHLETE: The top-ranked commit of the day came from Gardena, California’s Devin Kirkwood (6-3/175), who is ranked as the No. 15 athlete and No. 22 player in California.
QUARTERBACK: NC State landed highly-ranked quarterback Aaron McLaughlin (6-5/219) out of Alpharetta, Georgia. McLaughlin is ranked No. 13 as a pro-style quarterback and No. 22 in Georgia.
Toledo picked up a commitment from dual-threat quarterback Elijah Wesley (6-2/195), who decommitted from Miami, Ohio in doing so. The Canton native is ranked as the No. 48 dual-threat QB and No. 58 in Ohio.
RUNNING BACK: St. Louis running back Bill Jackson (5-10/195) committed to Tulsa on Thursday. Jackson is the No. 63 running back and No. 14 player in Missouri.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Taylorsville, North Carolina defensive end Ryheem Craig (6-3/212) pledged to Louisville. Craig is the No. 69 weak-side defensive end and No. 65 player in North Carolina.
LINEBACKER: Illinois went into Florida to land outside linebacker Trevor Moffitt (6-1/190), who ranks at the No. 103 OLB and No. 172 player in Florida.
SECONDARY: Hawaii landed Southlake, Texas safety Cinque Williams (5-10/170).
TIGHT END: Norris tight end James Carnie (6-5/210) officially committed to Miami, Ohio. View the story linked here.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
2020: Alabama State, BYU, Louisiana, Morgan State, South Carolina State and Stony Brook all picked up 2020 commits.
Point guard E.J. Clark (5-11/155) out of Bossier Parish CC landed with Alabama State, Vancouver, Washington shooting guard Tanner Toolson (6-5/175) picked BYU, Brooklyn center Isaiah Richards (6-10/215) pledged to Louisiana, Morgan State landed Woodstock, Connecticut center Chad Venning (6-10/260), South Carolina State nabbed Frank Phillips College center Majok Madol (6-10) and Stony Brook got a commitment from Otero JC small forward Leighton Elliott-Sewell (6-6/187).
2021: The lone 2021 commit of the day on Thursday came from Van Nuys, California guard David Elliott (6-3), who picked Loyola Marymount.