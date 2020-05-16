(KMAland) -- Oklahoma and Auburn combined for five football commitments on Friday to highlight college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
WIDE RECEIVER: Oklahoma picked up the No. 40 ranked player in the nation on Friday, taking a commitment from Plant City, Florida receiver Mario Williams (5-10/165), who ranks No. 4 at WR and No. 8 in Florida.
Other receiver commitments on Friday:
-No. 82 WR/No. 64 TX prospect Elijah Bean (6-5/185) committed to Baylor.
-No. 110 WR/No. 63 GA prospect Jordyn Williams (6-1/182) pledged to Indiana.
-No. 121 WR/No. 23 LA prospect Casey Cain (6-2/175) landed with Texas.
-No. 143 WR/No. 30 VA prospect Jaylen Jones (6-1/185) committed to Virginia Tech.
LINEBACKER: Oklahoma also had the top-ranked defensive commit of the day in Texarkana, Texas outside linebacker Clayton Smith (6-4/220), who ranks as the No. 107 overall player, No. 8 OLB and No. 17 prospect in Texas.
Other linebacker commits on Friday:
-No. 15 ILB/No. 4 Oklahoma prospect Collin Oliver (6-2/220) chose Oklahoma State.
-No. 29 ILB/No. 7 Kentucky prospect Michael Lunz (6-3/230) is headed to Arkansas State.
-Unranked inside linebacker Jordan Jones (6-1/215) of Smiths Station, Alabama will play at Georgia State.
SECONDARY: Alabama also landed a key out-of-state commitment in getting a pledge from No. 141 overall, No. 5 safety and No. 6 Louisiana prospect Kaine Williams (6-2/205).
Other secondary commits on Friday:
-No. 107 safety/No. 42 Michigan prospect Elijah Rikard (6-1/180) is staying in-state with Central Michigan.
-No. 115 cornerback/No. 38 Illinois prospect Malik Rainey (6-1/175) committed to Cincinnati.
-Unranked Fairburn, Georgia cornerback Charles Arnold Jr. (5-9/165) committed to Coastal Carolina.
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top-ranked offensive line commitment of Friday came from Ocala, Florida offensive tackle Caleb Johnson (6-7/295), who committed to Auburn. Johnson is ranked No. 330 overall, No. 29 at OT and No. 53 in Florida.
Other OL commits from Friday:
-No. 58 OT/No. 93 Florida prospect Garner Langlo (6-7/270) also committed to Auburn.
-No. 78 OT/No. 25 Louisiana prospect Kenneth Bannister (6-4/273) decided on Louisiana Tech.
ATHLETE: Auburn continued their hot day with the commitment of the No. 28-ranked athlete Tar’varish Dawson (5-10/175) of Lehigh Acres, Florida. Dawson ranks No. 356 overall and No. 58 in Florida.
DEFENSIVE LINE: USC was the winner of the Colin Mobley (6-4/260) sweepstakes, as the Hyattsville, Maryland prospect pledged to the Trojans. Mobley is ranked No. 29 at strong-side defensive end and No. 16 in Maryland.
Other DL commits from Friday:
-Unranked Tampa, Florida weak-side defensive end Henry Hughes (6-5/228) committed to Rutgers.
-Unranked strong-side defensive end Jaden Phillips (6-2/240) out of Clovis, New Mexico committed to the home state Lobos.
-Unranked San Antonio, Texas strong-side defensive end Pryce Yates (6-3/240) picked Connecticut.
RUNNING BACK: Texas took the commitment of the top running back commit on Friday, as Jonathon Brooks (6-0/185) pick the Longhorns. Brooks — from Hallettsville, Texas — is ranked No. 47 at running back and No. 86 in Texas.
Other running back commits from Friday:
-Washington D.C. back Colby McDonald (5-10.5/200) made a commitment to Maryland. McDonald is ranked No. 77 at running back and No. 7 in D.C.
SPECIALS: ProKick Australia punter Davis Shanahan (6-0/180) committed to Georgia Tech on Friday.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
2021: Penn State picked up No. 18 combo guard Houston Mallette (6-5/170) out of Newport Beach, California while Harvard was the winner for the No. 176 overall, No. 33 point guard and No. 10 player in Indiana Denham Wojcik (6-1/165).
Western Michigan also picked up unranked point guard Gus Etchison (6-0/140) from Arcadia, Indiana.
2020: There were a trio of 2020 commitments in shooting guard Kellen Amos (6-6/180) of Houston, State Fair CC forward Dimitri Georgiadis (6-9/230) and Pickerington, Ohio point guard Jay Rodgers (6-2), who landed with Binghamton, IUPUI and New Orleans, respectively.