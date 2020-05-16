(KMAland) -- Baylor lands a receiver, Wake Forest gets an OT prospect and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2020)
WIDE RECEIVER: The highest-ranked commitment of the day was from Arlington, Texas receiver Hal Presley (6-3/190), who ranks No. 382 overall, No. 63 at WR and No. 56 in Texas and pledged to Baylor.
Bowling Green also landed unranked receiver Jaylen Smith (6-0/170) of Jacksonville, Florida.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Greer, South Carolina offensive tackle Jaydon Collins (6-6/275) committed to Wake Forest. Greer is ranked No. 67 at OT and No. 8 in South Carolina.
QUARTERBACK: San Diego State picked up a commitment from Glendale, Arizona dual-threat quarterback William Haskell (6-4/200). Haskell is No. 39 at the dual-threat quarterback position and No. 16 in Arizona.
One other quarterback picked their school on Saturday, as unranked dual-threat Drew Scolari (6-2/175) of Reno, Nevada announced he is staying in-state with Nevada.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Charlotte, North Carolina strong-side defensive end Tyson Clawson (6-0/209)is staying in his city following a commitment to Charlotte. Clawson is ranked No. 97 at SDE and No. 73 in North Carolina.
TIGHT END: Utah State picked up a commitment from Sewell, New Jersey tight end Jaden Allen (6-3/220), who ranks No. 119 at TE and No. 58 in New Jersey.
SECONDARY: Colorado State went into Pennsylvania to pick up a commitment from cornerback Andrew Garwo (5-11/170) of Fairless Hills. Garwo is No. 122 at CB and No. 34 in Pennsylvania.
Unranked Glenside, Pennsylvania safety Zaire McLaurin (6-1/180) committed to Central Michigan.
LINEBACKER: Kent State landed a commitment from unranked outside linebacker Luke Miller (6-2/190) of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania.
RUNNING BACK: 2020 running back Taequan Tyler (5-10/200) of Tyler Junior College will play for Boise State next season.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
POINT GUARD: A trio of 2020 point guards made commitments on Saturday…
-Triton College’s Carlos Curtis (6-2/170) committed to SIU Edwardsville.
-Butler Community College’s Juwan White (6-2/180) pledged to Stony Brook.
-Western Nebraska CC’s Kalen Williams (6-2/160) committed to New Mexico State.
POWER FORWARD: Two other power forwards landed with schools…
-Southwest Mississippi CC’s Jason Andrews (6-8/220) has committed to Cal State Fullerton.
-Northeastern JC’s Mohamed Diallo (6-6) made a commitment to Stony Brook.