(KMAland) -- A former Virginia Tech commit landed with Auburn and more from Sunday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (all 2021 unless otherwise noted)
QUARTERBACK: Former Virginia Tech commit Dematrius Davis (6-0/190) pledged to Auburn on Sunday. The Houston native decommitted earlier this month before announcing for the Tigers. Davis is ranked as the No. 130 overall player in the 2021 class, the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 20 player in Texas.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Louisville landed Boca Raton, Florida defensive end Ashton Gillotte (6-4/220), who is ranked as the No. 69 WDE and No. 190 Florida prospect.
Western Michigan also picked up a defensive end commit in unranked Keondra Hodges (6-3/270) of Chesapeake, Virginia.
SECONDARY: Iowa State landed Colorado Springs safety Beau Freyler (6-2/195). View the story linked here.
TIGHT END: 2020 College of San Mateo tight end Jason Lloyd (6-4/245) committed to Texas tech on Sunday.
RUNNING BACK: Unranked Katy, Texas all-purpose back Marquis Shoulders (5-8/150) landed with Tulsa.
SPECIALS: ProKick Australia punter James Evans (6-1/207) committed to Indiana.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (all 2020 unless otherwise noted)
FORWARD: There were three forward commits on Sunday…
-Farmington, New Mexico small forward Miles Mendes (6-5/220) committed to Troy.
-Netherlands power forward Ismael Plet (6-7/225) committed to Oral Roberts.
-Central Georgia Tech College small forward Myles Washington (6-5/232) pledged to Prairie View A&M.
GUARD: 2021 shooting guard Lyndel Erold (6-2/170) out of Brockton, Massachusetts committed to Brown.
CENTER: Luxembourg big man Lou Demuth (7-0/235) made a commitment to Chicago State.