(KMAland) -- Oregon landed a top OT, LSU nabbed a key safety and more from the Monday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING
OFFENSIVE LINE: Tucson, Arizona offensive tackle Jonah Miller (6-8/285) proved to be the highest-ranked commit of Monday, choosing Oregon. Miller is ranked No. 267 overall, No. 25 at OT and No. 5 in Arizona.
Magnolia, Texas offensive tackle Matthew Wykoff (6-5/304) announced his staying in state with a commitment to Texas A&M. Wykoff is No. 34 at OT and No. 56 in Texas.
Mississippi State accepted the commitment of Jones College 2020 offensive tackle Reed Buys (6-5/290).
SECONDARY: Atlanta safety Khari Gee (6-3/185) made a pledge to LSU. Gee is ranked No. 339 overall, No. 18 at safety and No. 28 in Georgia.
Hollywood, Florida cornerback Kevin Knowles (5-10/168) landed with Florida State. Knowles is No. 37 at CB and No. 77 in Florida.
No. 87 CB/No. 163 Texas prospect Dru Polidore (6-1/170) committed to Air Force.
TIGHT END: The top tight end commit of the day came from Douglasville, Georgia’s Miles Campbell (6-3/234), who landed with Tennessee. Campbell is No. 20 at tight end and No. 36 in Georgia.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Defensive tackle Jeremiah Pittman (6-2/255) of Arlington Heights, Illinois picked Iowa. View the story linked here.
http://www.kmaland.com/sports/illinois-prep-defensive-tackle-picks-hawkeyes/article_29be4180-997b-11ea-a898-23b581c0a575.html
QUARTERBACK: Clovis, New Mexico pro-style quarterback Chance Harris (6-0/198) committed to Colorado State. Harris is ranked No. 66 as a pro-style QB and No. 3 in New Mexico.
WIDE RECEIVER: A pair of unranked receivers made commitments as Lake Charles, Louisiana’s Glynn Johnson (5-9.5/154) chose New Mexico State and Texarkana, Texas’ Caleb Arnold (6-1/175) committed to Texas Southern.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The only commitment of the day was from Shelton State Community College power forward Khalil Johnson (6-8/200), who picked Jacksonville State.