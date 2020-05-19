(KMAland) -- Clemson landed a star linebacker, Stanford went to Atlanta for a safety and a big commitment for Texas Tech basketball.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
LINEBACKERS: Suwanee, Georgia outside linebacker Barrett Carter (6-1/220) opted for Clemson on Tuesday. Carter is ranked No. 56 overall, No. 4 at OLB and No. 6 in Georgia.
Other linebacker commits on Tuesday:
-No. 60 ILB/No. 198 Florida prospect Austin Dean (6-2/215) of Tampa committed to Rutgers.
-No. 61 ILB/No. 199 Florida prospect Amahri McCray (6-0/210) of Miami committed to FIU.
SECONDARY: Atlanta safety Josh Moore (6-2/195) made a verbal pledge to Stanford. Moore is ranked No. 648 overall, No. 44 at safety and No. 50 in Georgia.
Others in the secondary that made a commitment on Tuesday:
-No. 130 cornerback/No. 12 D.C. prospect Jalen McMurray (5-11/170) landed with Temple.
-2022 Hollywood, Florida cornerback Brian Dilworth (6-0/175) made an early commitment to Auburn.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Louisville added Fort Lauderdale, Florida strong-side defensive end RJ Sorensen (6-4/240), who was previously committed to Nebraska. Sorensen is the No. 59 SDE and No. 123 Florida prospect.
Other defensive line commits from Tuesday:
-No. 120 defensive tackle/No. 71 Michigan prospect Abdul Jabbar (6-2/280) committed to Akron.
-Unranked Moultrie, Georgia strong-side defensive end Zy Brockington (6-2/250) committed to Memphis.
-Unranked Tallahassee, Florida strong-side defensive end Xavier Young (6-4/240) committed to Washington State.
-2020 Tyler Junior College defensive tackle Jordan Crawford committed to Eastern Michigan.
QUARTERBACK: UNLV picked up a commitment from Kailua, Hawaii pro-style quarterback Cameron Frield (6-4/205), who is ranked as the No. 45 pro-style QB and No. 8 Hawaii prospect.
TIGHT END: West Virginia landed a pledge from Jackson, Ohio tight end Treyland Davis (6-5/215), who is ranked No. 51 at tight end and No. 43 in Ohio.
ATHLETE: San Diego State nabbed an in-city commitment from Herman Smith (5-11/190), who ranks as the No. 105 athlete and No. 111 player in California.
PUNTER: Another ProKick Australia punter made a commitment on Tuesday, as Andrew Stokes (6-5/220) pledged to South Florida.
WIDE RECEIVER: 2020 Blinn College wide receiver Trae Shropshire (6-3/175) committed to UAB. Shropshire is the No. 240 player in the 2020 class.
Unranked wide receiver Ledger Hatch (6-4/190) of Orlando, Florida committed to Harvard on Tuesday.
RUNNING BACK: Unranked Trophy Club, Texas running back Max Modeste (6-0/190) committed to Connecticut.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020 unless noted otherwise)
FORWARD: 2021 Plano, Texas small forward Jaylon Tyson (6-6/185) committed to Texas Tech. Tyson is the No. 75 ranked player in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked No. 16 at small forward and No. 5 in Texas.
Other forward commitments from Tuesday:
-Madison, Alabama small forward Jalen Myers (6-7/185) pledged to Texas A&M-CC.
-Kaskaskia College power forward La-Quiem Walker (6-9/235) committed to UT Martin.
CENTER: Polish center Szymon Zapala (6-11/220) has committed to Utah State. Zapala is ranked No. 178 in the 2020 class and No. 26 at center.
GUARD: Sauhuarita, Arizona shooting guard Byron Brown (6-4) committed to Air Force.