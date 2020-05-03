(KMAland) -- Texas picked up a standout defensive end, Mississippi State landed one of the top JUCO corners and UNC Asheville made a splash in hoops recruiting on Saturday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
CORNERBACK: Mississippi State picked up a key junior college transfer for their 2021 class on Saturday. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College corner Cortez Eatmon (6-3/190) made a commitment public. He is the No. 2 ranked junior college player in the country, the No. 2 corner and the No. 1 JUCO in Mississippi.
Missouri also landed a cornerback in Darius Jackson (6-1/175) out of Red Oak, Texas. Click here for the commit story.
Kent State picked up Twinsburg, Ohio corner Alex Branch (6-0/165), who is ranked No. 134 at corner and 69th in Ohio.
DEFENSIVE END: The top prep commit of the day went to Texas, as Port Arthur, Texas weak-side defensive end Jordon Thomas (6-3/240) made his pledge public. Thomas is ranked No. 15 at his position and No. 36 in Texas.
Boston College landed Washington D.C. standout strong-side defensive end Andre Porter (6-3/260), who is ranked No. 42 at his position and fifth in D.C.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Another strong defensive player committed on Saturday, with Cleveland’s Aidan Hubbard (6-4/218) pledging for Northwestern. Hubbard is No. 47 at OLB and No. 31 in Ohio.
Kansas picked up Bellflower, California OLB Andrew Simpson (6-1/220). View the commit story linked here.
ATHLETE: Virginia landed Watkinsville, Georgia athlete West Weeks (6-2/195) on Saturday. Weeks ranks No. 58 at both athlete and in the state of Georgia.
FOOTBALL (2022)
-Baylor landed unranked weak-side defensive end Kaian Roberts-Day (6-4/220) out of Joplin, Missouri on Saturday.
BASKETBALL (2020)
SMALL FORWARD: The top-ranked basketball commit of the day came from Greensboro, North Carolina in the form of Silas Mason (6-7/180), who pledged for UNC Asheville. Mason is ranked No. 353 in the 2020 class, 60th at small forward and 15th in North Carolina.
Air Force also picked up a prep small forward in Alexandria, Virginia’s Chase Beasley (6-7/170).
POWER FORWARD: Coppin State added Schoolcraft College power forward Bryce Hunt (6-7/217).
POINT GUARD: Cal State Bakersfield picked up Butler Community College point guard Grehlon Easter (6-3, 172).
BASKETBALL (2021)
POINT GUARD: Daniel Esparza (6-2/175) — a point guard out of La Habra, California — committed to Cal Poly on Saturday.