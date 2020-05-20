(KMAalnd) -- Tennessee took a commitment from a highly-ranked athlete out of North Carolina, Clemson nabbed a quarterback out of Georgia and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless otherwise noted)
ATHLETE: The top-ranked commit of the day landed with Tennessee, as Ramseur, North Carolina standout Kaemen Marley (6-2/206) chose the Vols. Marley is ranked No. 146 overall, No. 5 at athlete and No. 8 in North Carolina.
QUARTERBACK: Clemson picked up a commitment from Bogart, Georgia pro-style quarterback Bubba Chandler (6-4/195) on Wednesday. Chandler is the No. 19 overall pro-style QB and No. 42 in Georgia.
Newark, New Jersey 2020 dual-threat quarterback Zamar Wise (6-3/205) is the other QB commitment of the day. Wise chose UMass for his next stop.
SECONDARY: Kentucky picked up a big commitment from standout safety prospect Jordan Lovett (6-2/195) of Radcliff. Lovett is ranked No. 48 at safety and No. 5 in Kentucky.
Union, New Jersey safety Desmond Igbinosun (6-3/195) also stayed in-state with a commitment to Rutgers. He is ranked No. 98 at safety and No. 26 in New Jersey.
OFFENSIVE LINE: No. 37 offensive guard and No. 7 Connecticut prospect Matt Gulbin (6-4/290) of Wilton committed to Wake Forest on Wednesday.
The other OL commit of the day:
-No. 17 center and No. 7 Nevada prospect Benjamin Roy (6-3/275) chose UCLA.
DEFENSIVE LINE: Illinois went into Atlanta to pick up a defensive end commit from Sedarius McConnell (6-3/260), who is ranked as the No. 65 strong-side defensive end and No. 88 Georgia prospect.
Other DL commits from Wednesday:
-No. 65 weak-side defensive end and No. 15 Washington prospect Andrew Edson (6-3/240) picked Washington State.
-No. 89 defensive tackle and No. 224 Florida prospect Desmond Mamudi (6-3/29) will stay in his city with a commitment to South Florida.
RUNNING BACK: Bowling Green lost one and gained one on Wednesday at the running back spot. Jacksonville, Florida all-purpose back Jaison Patterson (5-11/180) — ranked No. 20 at APB and No. 233 in Florida — landed with the Falcons.
Also, former Bowling Green commit Chris Phillips (5-7/153) of St. Petersburg, Florida decommitted from the school. Phillips, who committed on April 8th, is No. 101 at running back and No. 192 in Florida.
Unranked Immokalee, Florida running back Raheem Toombs (5-11/205) committed to New Mexico.
RECEIVER/TIGHT END: No. 245 ranked receiver and No. 52 Michigan prospect Tyson Davis (5-10/175) committed to Central Michigan on Wednesday.
Two other pass-catching commits on the day:
-Unranked Owing Mills, Maryland receiver Jamir Roberts (5-9/185) committed to UMass.
-2020 JUCO tight end Lucas Luft (6-7/250) from Fullerton College committed to Eastern Michigan. Luft is the No. 80 ranked JUCO prospect in the country.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless otherwise noted)
GUARD: UC Santa Barbara picked up a key commitment from Fresno shooting guard Cole Anderson (6-3/170).
Other guard commitments on Wednesday:
-Baton Rouge, Louisiana shooting guard Carlos Stewart (6-2/185) announced a commitment to Santa Clara.
-UT Martin picked up a pair of 2020 commitments — Albany Technical College point guard Vinicius Viana (6-1/170) and Kankakee CC shooting guard Jonte Coleman (6-4/185).
-2020 shooting guard prospect Max Shulga (6-4/190) out of Ukraine committed to Utah State.
-Southern Utah landed 2020 Highland Community College point guard Nick Fleming (6-0/165).
FORWARD: Houston picked up a key in-state commitment from small forward Ramon Walker (6-5/195) from Pearland, Texas.
CENTER: While Utah State picked up a commitment on Wednesday, they also lost Weatherford, Texas center commit Nigel John (6-9/250), who decided to decommit from the 2020 class.