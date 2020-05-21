(KMAland) -- LSU and North Carolina landed the top two football commits on Thursday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
DEFENSIVE LINE: LSU picked up the top commit of the day with defensive end Saivion Jones (6-5/240) of Saint James, Louisiana staying in-state with the Tigers. Jones is ranked No. 246 overall, No. 19 at weak-side defensive end and No. 7 in Louisiana.
Other DL commits on Thursday:
-No. 23 defensive tackle/No. 27 Colorado prospect Guz Zilinskas (6-3/263) committed to Rutgers.
-Unranked Mississippi Gulf Coast CC strong-side defensive end Jae’vien Gill (6-5/240) pledged to Troy.
RUNNING BACK/WIDE RECEIVER: No. 70 ranked receiver and No. 3 South Carolina prospect JJ Jones (6-3/195) of Myrtle Beach committed to North Carolina.
Other RB/WR commits on Thursday:
-No. 43 running back/No. 14 New Jersey prospect Johnny Martin (5-10/215) of Blackwood committed to Temple.
-2020 junior college running back Rachaad White (6-1/197) made a commitment to Arizona State. White is the No. 56 ranked JUCO and the No. 3 ranked JUCO RB in the class.
SECONDARY: Winter Park, Florida cornerback Daniel Edwards (5-11/155) committed to Illinois on Thursday. Edwards ranks No. 91 at CB and No. 132 in Florida.
LINEBACKER: No. 103 OLB and No. 17 Washington prospect Ryan Kershaw (6-2/220) of Yakima committed to Washington State.
QUARTERBACK: Western Kentucky and UMass both landed pro-style quarterback prospects on Thursday. Steilacoom, Washington’s Chance McDonald (6-2/200) — the No. 65 QB and No. 18 prospect in Washington — committed to WKU while UMass landed No. 119 pro-style QB and No. 24 Massachusetts prospect Brady Olson (6-4/185).
BASKETBALL RECRUITING CLASS (2020)
GUARD: Alabama picked up a commitment from unranked shooting guard Dailin Smith (6-6) from Colorado Springs.
Long Island, New York shooting guard Omar Rowe (6-5/185) officially signed with Iona.
CENTER: Arizona State landed Lee College center Chris Osten (6-9/200).