(KMAland) -- Notre Dame and Texas lost recruits, Tennessee added another and a solid day for Boston College.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless noted otherwise)
DEFENSIVE LINE: Mansfield, Texas strong-side defensive end David Abiara (6-4/248) announced a decommitment from Notre Dame. Abiara, who ranks No. 333 overall, No. 22 at SDE and No. 49 in Texas, is expected to choose Oklahoma.
The only defensive line commit of the day came from Potomac, Maryland defensive tackle Nigel Tate (6-2/295), who pledged to Boston College. Tate is ranked No. 48 at DT and No. 26 in Maryland.
ATHLETE: Tennessee continued to keep their recruiting momentum rolling with the commitment of Albertville, Alabama’s Trinity Bell (6-7/260). Bell is ranked No. 510 in the 2021 class, No. 37 at the athlete spot and No. 20 in Alabama.
TIGHT END: Texas lost tight end commit Landen King (6-5/210) on Friday. King — the No. 531 overall prospect, No. 23 tight end and No. 72 tight end out of Humble — decommitted from the Longhorns. King committed to Texas on April 26th.
LINEBACKER: Queen Creek, Arizona inside linebacker Trey Reynolds (6-2/235) gave Utah good news with a commitment to the Utes on Friday. Reynolds is ranked No. 591 overall, No. 26 at ILB and No. 8 in Arizona.
The top outside linebacker commit of the day was Bronx prospect Malik Matthew (6-3/210), who landed with Syracuse. Matthew is ranked No. 87 at OLB and No. 6 in New York.
Oregon State also picked up an OLB commit, as No. 105 OLB and No. 114 California prospect Semis Salluni (6-4/235) picked the Beavers.
SECONDARY: Nokesville, Virginia safety Jalen Stroman (6-1/190) picked the in-state school, Virginia Tech, on Friday. Stroman is ranked No. 49 at safety and No. 19 in Virginia.
Other secondary commits on Friday:
-No. 67 cornerback/No. 106 Florida prospect Rance Conner (5-10/173) of Miami committed to Louisville.
-No. 99 safety/No. 34 Tennessee prospect Brandon Warner (6-0/180) stayed in-city with a commitment to Memphis.
-No. 132 cornerback/No. 209 Florida prospect Steffan Johnson (6-0/160) of Venice chose Rutgers.
-Unranked Lititz, Pennsylvania safety Caleb Schmitz (6-4/200) committed to Cincinnati.
-Houston landed two 2020 prospects in Hutchinson CC prospect Art Green (6-2/200) and Lancaster, Texas prep Theron Stroops (6-0/175). Green is the No. 17 JUCO in the country for 2020 while Stroops is ranked No. 144 at CB and No. 231 in Texas for the class.
QUARTERBACK: Boston College had a big day with a pair of commitments. One of them came from Alexandria, Virginia pro-style quarterback Emmett Morehead (6-6/225). Morehead ranks No. 57 as a pro-style QB and No. 42 in Virginia.
WIDE RECEIVER: Connecticut landed in-state and unranked prospect Josh Tracey (5-9/180) of Avon.
SPECIALS: Washington State picked up a commitment from ProKick Australia punter prospect Nick Haberer (6-5/202).
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020 unless noted otherwise)
GUARD: John A. Logan College point guard Jalen Johnson (6-1/160) announced for UIC, Northwestern State landed Eastern Wyoming College shooting guard Jordan Potts (6-2) and Tarleton State picked up a commitment from Killeen, Texas prep shooting guard Shamir Bogues (6-3/175).
FORWARD: 2021 New Zealand power forward Tafara Gapare (6-8/185) announced a commitment to George Washington , East LA College power forward Joe Hapton (6-8/250) is heading to Long Beach State and Odessa College big man Mam Ayuel (7-0) will play for Mississippi Valley State.