(KMAland) -- Illinois landed a strong St. Louis offensive lineman while UCF, UCLA and others nabbed commitments.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021 unless otherwise noted)
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top commit of the day came from St. Louis offensive guard Brody Wisecarver (6-4/317), who opted for Illinois. Wisecarver is ranked No. 347 overall, No. 18 at OG and No. 4 in Missouri.
SECONDARY: The top defensive player to commit on the day was New Carney, Texas cornerback Cale Sanders (5-10/170), who ranks No. 75 at CB and No. No. 172 in Texas, and chose UCF.
No. 226 ranked cornerback/No. 79 Michigan prospect Rishad Hence (5-9/165) committed to Akron on Saturday.
DEFENSIVE LINE: The No. 76 strong-side defensive end and No. 2 New Mexico prospect Tyler Kiehne (6-3/250) decided on UCLA on Saturday.
LINEBACKER: Outside linebacker Trey Staley (6-2/200) committed to Kansas on Saturday. View the complete story linked here.
WIDE/RECEIVER/TIGHT END: James Madison landed Roanoke, Virginia tight end Zach Horton (6-3/225), who ranks No. 68 at tight end and No. 40 in Virginia.
2020 Palo Alto, California wide receiver Jamir Shepard (6-2/190) backed off his commitment to Fresno State on Saturday. Shepard is ranked No. 182 at WR and No. 111 in California.
QUARTERBACK: Georgetown landed pro-style quarterback Dorian Newell (6-2.5/220) of Montvale, New Jersey. Newell is ranked No. 58 as a pro-style QB and No. 34 in New Jersey.
BASKETBALL RECRUITING (2020 unless otherwise noted)
GUARD: Mineral Area College point guard Angelo Stuart (6-2/160) committed to Western Illinois while Henry Ford College shooting guard Leon Ayers III (6-4/180) decommitted from Green Bay.
FORWARD: 2021 New York City small ford T.J. Gadsden has committed to George Mason while Jacksonville power forward L.J. Hancock (6-8/220) has committed to Florid A&M.
CENTER: A pair of big men committed ton Saturday, as Seminole State College’s Nate Johnson (6-10/245) and Richmond, California prep TeJon Sawyer (6-8/275) committed to Southeast Missouri State and California Baptist, respectively.