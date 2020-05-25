Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High around 75F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.