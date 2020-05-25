(KMAland) -- Michigan finished a strong weekend with another linebacker commit, Wisconsin grabbed a tight end and Minnesota lost a decisive tackle on Monday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL RECRUITING (2021)
LINEBACKER: Michigan picked up another highly-touted linebacker in Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Jaydon Hood (6-1/212), who ranks No. 298 overall, No. 11 at ILB and No. 48 in Florida.
TIGHT END: Wisconsin landed highly-ranked Hilliard, Ohio tight end Jack Pugh (6-5/235), who ranks No. 326 overall, No. 12 at tight end and No. 10 in Ohio.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Minnesota’s strong recruiting class lost a member on Sunday with La Porte, Texas defensive tackle Albert Regis (6-1/295) decommitting from the school. Regis, who ranks No. 32 at DT and No. 65 in Texas, committed to the Gophers on April 29th.
Unranked Creston, Ohio defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire (6-2/315) committed on Monday to Boston College.
QUARTERBACK: Georgia Tech has their quarterback for the class in Chatsworth, California’s Chayden Perry (6-3/215). Perry is ranked No. 583 overall, No. 23 as a pro-style quarterback and No. 53 in California.
OFFENSIVE LINE: A trio of offensive line targets made commitments on Monday. No. 38 OG/No. 30 Virginia prospect Troy Everett (6-3/280) committed to Appalachian State, No. 85 OG/No. 267 Texas prospect Yakiri Walker (6-3/270) chose UConn and unranked Clearwater, Florida OT Albert Reese (6-7/295) decided on Rutgers.