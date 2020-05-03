(KMAland) -- Another big day in recruiting for Tennessee on Sunday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
RUNNING BACK: Tennessee had a big day, adding one of the top running backs in the nation to their class. Lilburn, Georgia’s Cody Brown (6-0/227) pledged to the Vols. Brown is ranked No. 9 at RB and 11th in the state of Georgia.
DEFENSIVE END: The top defensive commit of the day was Solon, Ohio’s Najee Story (6-4/235), who is ranked as the 18th-best strong-side defensive end and 8th-ranked player in Ohio.
Penn State landed Indiana decommit Rodney McGraw (6-5/223) out of Elkhart, Indiana. McGraw is ranked as the No. 26 weak-side defensive end in the country and seventh-ranked player in Indiana.
TIGHT END: Miami picked up a commitment from Elijah Arroyo (6-4/210), the No. 13 tight end in teh country out of Frisco, Texas. Arroyo is ranked No. 49 in Texas.
SAFETY: Tennessee also picked up a strong safety commit in Tallahassee, Florida’s De’Shawn Rucker (5-10/170), who is tabbed a the No. 32 safety and 76th player in Florida.
WIDE RECEIVER: Another active day at the wide receiver position saw Kentucky pickup Euclid, Ohio’s Armond Scott (6-3/200) — the 85th-ranked receiver and 19th-ranked player in Ohio.
Choctaw, Oklahoma’s Chase Jackson (6-2/170) committed to TCU. Jackson is ranked 118th at receiver and 11th in Oklahoma.
Corona, California native Branden Alvarez (5-11/180) is committed to San Jose State. Alvarez is the 163rd ranked receiver and 95th in California.
Illinois landed Griffin Georgia receiver Prince Green (6-2/190), who is ranked No. 176 at receiver and 83rd in Georgia.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Arkansas went into Kansas City to land Lincoln College Prep’s Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan (6-1/195). Hamilton-Jordan is No. 51 at OLB and 11th in Missouri.
CORNERBACK: Northwestern added a second commitment on the day in Indianapolis cornerback Theran Johnson (6-0/170). Johnson is 83rd at the position and 16th in Indiana.
Central Michigan picked up Macomb, Michigan cornerback Eric Reese (5-11/170), who ranks 124th at corner and 49th in Michigan.
QUARTERBACK: Appalachian State got a commit from dual-threat quarterback Andre Goodman (6-1/180) out of Greenville, South Carolina.
LONG SNAPPER: Rutgers landed Morris Plains, New Jersey long snapper Zack Taylor (6-0/220).
FOOTBALL (2020)
-Fresno State landed San Bernardino, California offensive tackle Toreon Penright (6-4/260).
BASKETBALL (2020)
A pair of guards committed on Sunday with Kilgore College’s Cameron Gooden potion for Dixie State and Austin Cook from Montclair, California choosing Idaho State.