(KMAland) -- LSU got a key QB prospect, A&M nabbed the top defensive commit of the day and Seton Hall and Northwestern hoops landed key 2021 prospects.
FOOTBALL (2021)
QUARTERBACK: One of the top-ranked pro-style quarterbacks in the 2021 class, Garrett Nussmeier (6-1.5/182), officially committed to LSU on Monday. The Flower Mound, Texas prospect is ranked 104th overall, seventh at QB and 15th in Texas.
Louisiana also landed pro-style quarterback Zy McDonald (5-10/185) of Ridgeland, Mississippi.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: No. 13 ranked DT/No. 19 California prospect Victory Vaka (6-2/350) was the top defensive commit of the day. The Westlake Village, California prospect committed to Texas A&M.
No. 61 DT/No. 88 California prospect David Gusta (6-4/270) committed to Fresno State. Gusta is out of San Bernardino and Cajon High School.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Another commitment for Tennessee on Monday, as No. 32 ranked OT/No. 21 North Carolina prospect Colby Smith (6-7/295) announced for the Vols. The West End, North Carolina (Rockingham County HS) prospect is ranked 374th in the nation.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Oklahoma picked up a commitment from No. 42 OLB/No. 90 Florida prospect Danny Stutsman (6-2.5/215), who is out of Winter Garden (Foundation Academy) and is ranked No. 633 overall.
CORNERBACK: Boston College picked up a commitment from Akron, Ohio prospect and the No. 54 ranked cornerback Shawn Gates (6-0/175). Gates is 32nd in Ohio and 710th overall.
DEFENSIVE END: Syracuse went into Wisconsin to land the No. 59 ranked WDE and No. 7 ranked Wisconsin prospect, Hayden Nelson (6-4/248) out of Brookfield Central.
Unranked weak-side defensive end and Aledo, Texas prospect Chris Wright (6-3/220) will stay in state at North Texas.
RUNNING BACK: Colorado State picked up a pair of unranked running backs in Absecon, New Jersey’s Patrick Smith (5-11/185) and Acton, Massachusetts’ Alex Berrouet (6-1/200). Berrouet is the 161st-ranked running back by 247Sports and 23rd in Massachusetts.
WIDE RECEIVER: No. 156 wide receiver/No. 34 Virginia prospect DJ Sims (6-3/190) landed with Wake Forest.
No. 277 WR/No. 69 Michigan prospect Chris Parker (6-2/180) made a commitment to Central Michigan.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Seton Hall and Northwestern both landed key prospects for next year’s class on Monday. The Pirates picked up No. 132nd-ranked prospect/No. 21 point guard/No. 6 Maryland prospect Ryan Conway (6-1/160) out of Lutherville Timonium, Maryland.
Northwestern also landed No. 136/28/4 shooting guard Julian Roper from West Bloomfield, Michigan.
BASKETBALL (2020)
SHOOTING GUARD: Three shooting guards picked their schools on Monday…
-Lincoln Trail College’s Eric Moenkhaus (6-4/180) chose Denver.
-Sarasota, Florida prep Johnnie Williams IV (6-4/180) will play at UL Monroe.
-Fordham landed a commitment from Greenbelt, Maryland’s Jaamir Butler (6-4/195).
POWER FORWARD: The lone PF commit of the day came from Dayton State College prospect Adong Makuoi (6-9, 220), who picked Northern Illinois.