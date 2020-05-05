(KMAland) -- A five-star running back committed to Clemson while a big man reclassified to the 2020 class and pledged to UConn.
FOOTBALL (2021)
RUNNING BACK: The top commit of the day came from five-star No. 1 ranked all-purpose back and No. 1 ranked North Carolina prospect Will Shipley (5-11/198), who committed to Clemson. Shipley is also the No. 24 ranked overall player.
CORNERBACK: No. 20 ranked cornerback/No. 45 Florida prospect Philip Riley (6-0/190) announce his commitment to Notre Dame.
LINEBACKER: No. 17 inside linebacker/No. 33 California prospect Easton Mascarenas (6-0/215) opted for Oregon State.
TIGHT END: Louisville went into Illinois to nab the No. 41 ranked tight end/No. 22 ranked Illinois prospect Victor Mullen (6-6/230).
OFFENSIVE LINE: The top offensive line commit of the day came from No. 93 offensive tackle/No. 174 Texas prospect Dominic Eldridge (6-5/300) to Nevada.
DEFENSIVE END: Philadelphia strong-side defensive end Shawn Williams (6-4/260) announced for Arizona State. Williams is ranked No. 116 at the position and 57th in Pennsylvania.
Pella, Iowa strong-side defensvie end Kody Huisman (6-4/245) announced a commitment to North Dakota State, and weak-side defensive end Derek McDonald (6-4/230) of Atlanta also announced for Syracuse.
WIDE RECEIVER: Three receivers made commitments on the day…
-No. 160 WR/No. 178 Texas prospect Joseph Manjack (6-3/180) of Tomball committed to SMU.
-No. 188 WR/No. 19 South Carolina prospect Kendall Long (6-3/215) chose Syracuse.
-No. 283 WR/No. 48 New Jersey prospect Naran Buntin announced for Kent State.
BASKETBALL (2020)
CENTER: Mali center Adama Sanogo (6-9/250) announced he will reclassify to the 2020 class and committed to UConn. Sanogo ranked No. 49 overall and No. 7 at center in the 2021 class.
SMALL FORWARD: No. 182 overall/No. 34 SF/No. 1 Mississippi prospect Keondre Montgomery (6-6/190) announced he will play for Mississippi State.
Pearl River Community College SF Rodgerick Brown (6-6/190) committed to New Mexico, and Coffeyville CC SF Meikkel Murray (6-6/190) announced for Central Michigan.
POINT GUARD: Three point guards oped for a mid-major program on Tuesday…
-Deng Bol (6-3/170) of Cowley College committed to Jackson State.
-Javion May (6-2/190) of Colby Community College announced for Sam Houston State.
-Loganville, Georgia prep point guard Jevon Tatum (6-1) decided on Alabama A&M.