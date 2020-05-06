(KMAland) -- Check out another busy day in college football and basketball recruiting from Wednesday.
FOOTBALL (2021)
ATHLETE: No. 30 ranked athlete/No. 3 ranked Nebraska prospect Keagan Johnson (6-1/180) committed to Iowa. View the commit story linked here.
Buffalo also added an athlete in No. 70 ranked Quillen Howze (6-1/180) of Clinton Township, Michigan. Howze is ranked No. 26 in Michigan.
DEFENSIVE END: The top defensive commit of the day came from No. 34 ranked weak-side defensive end and No. 44 ranked Georgia prospect Joshua Robinson (6-4/234), who opted for Georgia Tech.
RUNNING BACK: No. 53 running back/No. 6 Kentucky prospect La’Vell Wright (6-0/204) stayed in-state with a commitment to Kentucky.
TIGHT END: Texas A&M landed No. 35 tight end/No. 103 Texas prospect Fernando Garza (6-5/244) of Katy, Texas.
Wake Forest also picked up a tight in unranked Brandon Williams (6-4/225) out of Johnston, South Carolina.
SAFETY: Minnesota was the landing spot for another safety in No. 63 safety/No. 73 Georgia prospect Darius Green (6-0/190) of Covington, Georgia.
OUTSIDE LINEBACKER: Arizona picked up a commitment from No. 79 OLB/No. 29 Louisiana prospect Kolbe Cage (6-0/205).
Jaillen Howze (6-1/210) of Clinton Township, Michigan joined his brother in committing to Buffalo. Howze is ranked No. 99 at OLB and No. 51 in Michigan.
CORNERBACK: UCF and Duke both landed cornerback commitments on Wednesday. No. 90 CB/No. 80 Georgia prospect Ronnie Hamrick II (6-0/205) committed to UCF while No. 97 CB/No. 55 North Carolina prospect Brandon Johnson (5-10/170) landed with Duke.
INSIDE LINEBACKER: East Mississippi Community College linebacker DeShawn Page (6-2/215) pledged to K-State. View the commit story here.
The other inside linebacker commit not he day was San Antiono’s Micah Young (6-2/210) committing to UTSA.
DECOMMIT: Houston dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis (6-0/190) announced his decommitment from Virginia Tech. Davis is ranked No. 133 overall, No. 6 as a dual-threat QB and No. 12 in Texas.
FOOTBALL (2022)
CORNERBACK: Boston College landed a 2022 cornerback commit in Baltimore’s Jamal Hood (6-0/180), who is ranked 30th at his position and 8th in Maryland for the class.
BASKETBALL (2020)
Oral Roberts nabbed a key commit in Colora, Maryland’s Jamie Bergens (6-1/175), who is ranked No. 176 in the class, 21st among combo guards and sixth in Maryland.
Three others landed commits on Wednesday…
-Kennesaw State picked up Missouri State-West Plains College power forward Alex Peterson (6-7/210).
-UMES landed Allan Hancock College shooting guard Mike Mensah (6-4/200).
-St. Louis shooting guard Dylan Branson (6-5/205) has committed to SE Missouri State.
DECOMMITS: UL Monroe commit Elijah Tate (6-3/175) and UNLV point guard commit Nick Fleming (6-0/165) both decommitted on Wednesday.