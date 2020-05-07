(KMAland) -- Notre Dame landed the top-ranked player in Rhode Island, Penn State and Michigan State also got commitments and more from the day in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
DEFENSIVE END: Notre Dame grabbed the top commit of the day in landing No. 442 overall/No. 29 weak-side defensive end/No. 1 Rhode Island prospect Jason Onye (6-4/245).
There were two other defensive end commits on Thursday:
-No. 52 strong-side defensive end/No. 132 Texas prospect Cooper Lanz (6-4/240) committed to Baylor.
-No. 114 strong-side defensive end/No. 64 Illinois prospect Jonah Pace (6-5/235) pledged to Central Michigan.
ATHLETE: Penn State stayed in-state to land one of the top athlete prospects in the state in Lonnie White (6-2/210), who ranks No. 685 overall, No. 53 at athlete and No. 14 in Pennsylvania.
Appalachian State also picked up unranked athlete prospect Deshawn McKnight (6-2/215) from Sumter, South Carolina.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Virginia picked up No. 78 offensive tackle and No. 72 ranked Georgia prospect Hugh Laughlin (6-6/285) to lead the o-line commits on Thursday.
SECONDARY: Michigan State picked up a commitment from No. 74 safety and No. 39 Ohio prospect Michael Gravely Jr. (6-1/193).
Youngstown State and Marshall also landed safety commits on Friday with the Penguins taking No. 150 safety/No. 102 Ohio prospect Da’Shun Tanner (5-11/185) and the Thundering Herd taking unranked Jayden Bodison (6-0/180) out of of Havana, Florida.
TIGHT END: Ohio picked up a commitment from Washington D.C. tight end Bryce Butler (6-3/240), who ranks No. 56 at tight end and No. 8 in D.C.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Fresno State landed a commitment from No. 68 defensive tackle and No. 110 California prospect Julius Lewis (6-5/280).
WIDE RECEIVER: Unranked Radcliff, Kentucky wide receiver Marcus Harris (6-2/180) committed to Kent State.
BASKETBALL (2020)
Auburn and NC State both picked up top 330 ranked prospects on Thursday:
-Powder Springs, Georgia center Dylan Cardwell (6-10/220) landed with Auburn. Cardwell is ranked No. 150 overall, No. 25 at center and No. 13 in Georgia.
-Raleigh, North Carolina power forward Jaylon Gibson (6-11/200) committed to NC State. Gibson is ranked No. 330 overall, No. 67 at PF and No. 15 in North Carolina.
Idaho also landed a commitment from Tallahassee Community College small forward DeAndre Robinson (6-6/200).
DECOMMIT: There was one decommit on the day, too, with Shelton State Community College Tyler Stallworth (6-4/175) backing off his commitment to UT Martin.
BASKETBALL (2021)
-Missouri picked up combo guard Anton Brookshire (6-0/155) out of Springfield, Missouri. View the commit story linked here.