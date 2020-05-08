(KMAland) -- Alabama and Oregon football both landed top 85 ranked players while Seton Hall got a key big man commit.
Note: All rankings are from 247Sports Composite.
FOOTBALL (2021)
WIDE RECEIVER: Alabama landed the top-ranked commit of the day on Friday, as the No. 37 overall player in the country Jacorey Brooks (6-3/185) landed with the Crimson Tide. The Miami, Florida native is ranked No. 3 at receiver and No. 6 in Florida.
OFFENSIVE LINE: Oregon also picked up a key commit with No. 14 ranked offensive tackle Bram Walden (6-4/270) of Scottsdale, Arizona opting for the Ducks. Walton is ranked No. 84 in the country and first in Arizona.
Harper Woods, Michigan center Davion Weatherspoon (6-2/310) committed to Ohio. Weatherspoon is No. 12 at center and No. 29 in Michigan.
Colorado State landed No. 118 offensive tackle/No. 13 Colorado prospect Justin Michael (6-5/260) out of Fort Collins.
Central Michigan picked up a commitment from Westerville, Ohio offensive tackle Kyle Long (6-6/300), who is unranked at this time.
SECONDARY: The top secondary commit of the day was from Keuan Parker (5-11/173), who committed to Arkansas. Parker — out of Tulsa, Oklahoma — is the No. 31 ranked cornerback and No. 7 ranked player in Oklahoma.
Former Iowa commit and No. 69 ranked corner Jordan Oladokun (5-11/185) decommitted from the Hawkeyes. View the story linked here.
No. 100 safety/No. 87 Georgia prospect Evan Slocum (5-10/175) committed to Wake Forest.
Buffalo landed No. 127 cornerback/No. 45 Maryland prospect Demarco Cuffey (5-10.5/173).
LINEBACKER: Arizona went into Texas to pick up the commitment of No. 69 OLB/No. 162 ranked Texas prospect Jackson Bailey (6-1/220).
ATHLETE: Appalachian State picked up unranked Griffin, Georgia athlete Jordan Favors (5-11/185).
PUNTER: Michigan State got a commitment from Australian punter Mark Vastest (6-4/210).
BASKETBALL (2020)
FORWARD: Congo forward/center Jeff Ngandu (6-9/225) made a commitment on Friday to Seton Hall.
German small forward Dwayne Koromo (6-7/180) picked iona.
CENTER: Radford and Duquesne both picked up centers on Friday with Jamal Burke (6-11/250) of Georgia Highlands College going for the former and Niger native Mounir Hima (6-11/205) choosing the latter.
SHOOTING GUARD: New Berlin, Wisconsin prep shooting guard Desmond Polk (6-4/165) will play at SIU Edwardsville.