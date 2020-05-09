(KMAland) -- Another big commitment for Tennessee and a pair of running backs pick Minnesota and Arkansas on Saturday in college recruiting.
FOOTBALL (2021)
DEFENSIVE LINE: Tennessee picked up the top commit of the day on Saturday, continuing their successful 2021 class. No. 179 overall/No. 9 defensive tackle/No. 8 Maryland prospect KaTron Evans (6-4/320) committed to the Vols.
RUNNING BACK: Minnesota was the beneficiary of the top commit on the offensive side of the ball on Saturday. Country Club Hills, Illinois back Mar’Keise Irving (5-10/175) pledged to the Gophers. Irving is ranked No. 311 overall, No. 18 at running back and No. 6 in Illinois.
Arkansas also landed a key running back commit with Oklahoma City, Oklahoma back Javion Hunt (6-0/205) opting for the Hogs. Hunt is ranked No. 370 overall, No. 25 at running back and No. 5 in Oklahoma.
LINEBACKER: Michigan went into Illinois for a big outside linebacker commit in Bolingbrook’s Tyler McLaurin (6-2/210), who is ranked No. 404 overall, No. 26 at OLB and No. 11 in Illinois.
Tulsa also picked up unranked Prosper, Texas inside linebacker Mason Jolley (6-2/208).
WIDE RECEIVER: Cypress, Texas native Dylan Goffney (6-1/195) made a commitment to SMU. Goffney is ranked No. 72 at WR and No. 59 in Texas.
QUARTERBACK: Nebraska landed their 2021 quarterback in Kearney Catholic’s Heinrich Haarberg (6-5/185). View the commit story linked here.
TIGHT END: The lone tight end commit of the day on Saturday came from Venice, Florida’s Weston Wolff (6-4/210), who ranks No. 49 at tight end and No. 146 in Florida and pledged to Maryland.
OFFENSIVE LINE: West Marshall, Iowa offensive tackle Luke Pinnick (6-4/291) made a commitment to Northern Illinois. View the commit story linked here.
BASKETBALL (2020)
There were only two commitments on Saturday in college basketball
-Linden, New Jersey point guard Myles Ruth (6-1) committed to Monmouth.
-St. Francis PA landed Anchorage, Alaska center Jeriah Coleman (7-0/220).