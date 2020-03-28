(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is offering a daily recap of recruiting in college football. All rankings are from 247Sports Composite.
On Saturday, USC and Northwestern both won key recruiting battles:
-4-star Texas running back Brandon Campbell chose USC over a final six that also included Alabama, LSU, TCU, Florida and Penn State. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound prospect is ranked 49th in the state of Texas, 22nd at running back and 325th nationally.
-Northwestern picked up a commitment from 6-foot-7, 280-pound offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan. The Franklin, Michigan (Detroit Country Day) 3-star is ranked 11th in the state of Michigan and 32nd at his position. Tiernan also had Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan in his final four.