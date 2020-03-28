(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is offering a daily recap of recruiting in college athletics. All rankings are from 247Sports Composite.
Friday was a fairly active day in college football with six teams gaining commitments for the 2021 class. The highlight of the day was Virginia prep running back TreVeyon Henderson choosing Ohio State.
The 5-star recruit is ranked as the 17th player in the nation, the second running back and the third player in the state of Virginia. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Hopewell, Virginia native picked Ohio State over Michigan, Oklahoma and Texas in his final four.
Another highly-ranked prospect from the eastern part of the United States made a commitment, with defensive end Demeioun Robinson choosing his home state Maryland. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound is ranked as the 48th player in the nation, the second weakside defensive end and the third player in Maryland. Robinson had other reported offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Florida State, among others.
Other notes:
-Four-star strongside defensive end David Abiara picked Notre Dame on Friday. Abiara is ranked as the 23rd SDE and the 51st-best player in Texas.
-The run of defensive ends continued with 3-star weakside defensive end Keshon Griffin (Hammonton, New Jersey) picking Rutgers. Griffin is the eighth-ranked player in New Jersey.
-Another strongside defensive end Grey Carroll (Alcoa, Tennessee) opted for Georgia Tech. Carroll ranks 20th in the state of Tennessee.
-Charlotte, North Carolina wide receiver Jesiah Davis announced his commitment to Virginia. The three-star is the 35th-ranked player in North Carolina.
In college basketball:
-Ohio’s top-ranked player in the 2020 recruiting class Josh Primo chose Alabama over Creighton. The four-star combo guard is ranked as the 47th player in the nation.
-2021 Shooting guard Malik Thomas (La Verne, California) committed to USC. Thomas is the 103rd-ranked player in the nation and is 23rd at his position and eighth in California.