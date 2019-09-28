NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State and Omaha women's teams both won to lead regional college soccer action Friday.

Northwest Missouri State (Women, 2-4-1): St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn posted a hat trick to lift Northwest to a 3-1 win over Missouri Southern Friday.  Missouri Southern struck first, before Blackburn scored in the 43rd, 48th and 71st minutes to tally her first three collegiate goals.

Iowa State (Women, 3-7-0): The Iowa State women fell 2-0 at West Virginia Friday.  The Cyclones surrendered two goals in the first half. Abbey Van Wyngarden placed three shots on goal in the loss.

Omaha (Women, 4-6-1): The Omaha women picked up a 1-0 win at home Friday over Grand Canyon.  Goalkeeper Erin Bunker posted a shutout with a pair of saves that both came in the 86th minute.  Laurin Mertz scored her first collegiate goal off an assist from Jaden Thiem and Margaret Lavigne.

Omaha (Men, 1-5-2): Omaha struck early, but a pair of late goals lifted Cal State-Northridge to a 2-1 Overtime win Friday night at Caniglia Field.  Aaron Uribe found the back of the net for Omaha in the 7th minute on a penalty kick.  CSUN found the equalizer in the 77th minute and then ended it with a goal in the 98th minute.

REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 1 Minnesota 0 OT

Michigan 2 Purdue 1

Ohio State Wisconsin PPD

Indiana Michigan State PPD

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 2 Iowa State 0

Summit League 

Omaha 1 Grand Canyon 0

MIAA

Northwest Missouri State 3 Missouri Southern 1

Emporia State 2 Nebraska-Kearney 0

Central Missouri 1 Missouri Western 0

Central Oklahoma 4 Rogers State 1

Fort Hays State 1 Washburn 0

Northeastern State 3 Newman 2

REGIONAL MEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference

Michigan 0 Penn State 0 2OT

Michigan State 3 Rutgers 0

Indiana 1 Sacramento State 0

Maryland 0 Wisconsin 0 2OT

Ohio State Northwestern PPD

Big East Conference

Marquette 2 Xavier 1

Summit League 

Cal State-Northridge 2 Omaha 1 OT