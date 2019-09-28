(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State and Omaha women's teams both won to lead regional college soccer action Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (Women, 2-4-1): St. Albert alum Teagan Blackburn posted a hat trick to lift Northwest to a 3-1 win over Missouri Southern Friday. Missouri Southern struck first, before Blackburn scored in the 43rd, 48th and 71st minutes to tally her first three collegiate goals.
Iowa State (Women, 3-7-0): The Iowa State women fell 2-0 at West Virginia Friday. The Cyclones surrendered two goals in the first half. Abbey Van Wyngarden placed three shots on goal in the loss.
Omaha (Women, 4-6-1): The Omaha women picked up a 1-0 win at home Friday over Grand Canyon. Goalkeeper Erin Bunker posted a shutout with a pair of saves that both came in the 86th minute. Laurin Mertz scored her first collegiate goal off an assist from Jaden Thiem and Margaret Lavigne.
Omaha (Men, 1-5-2): Omaha struck early, but a pair of late goals lifted Cal State-Northridge to a 2-1 Overtime win Friday night at Caniglia Field. Aaron Uribe found the back of the net for Omaha in the 7th minute on a penalty kick. CSUN found the equalizer in the 77th minute and then ended it with a goal in the 98th minute.
REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 1 Minnesota 0 OT
Michigan 2 Purdue 1
Ohio State Wisconsin PPD
Indiana Michigan State PPD
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 2 Iowa State 0
Summit League
Omaha 1 Grand Canyon 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Missouri Southern 1
Emporia State 2 Nebraska-Kearney 0
Central Missouri 1 Missouri Western 0
Central Oklahoma 4 Rogers State 1
Fort Hays State 1 Washburn 0
Northeastern State 3 Newman 2
REGIONAL MEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 0 Penn State 0 2OT
Michigan State 3 Rutgers 0
Indiana 1 Sacramento State 0
Maryland 0 Wisconsin 0 2OT
Ohio State Northwestern PPD
Big East Conference
Marquette 2 Xavier 1
Summit League
Cal State-Northridge 2 Omaha 1 OT