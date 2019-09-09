NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Creighton men won while the Omaha men lost on Monday in regional men's soccer action.

Creighton (2-1-1): Creighton got two second half goals in a 3-1 win over Columbia. Nico Engelking, Luke Haakenson and Charles Auguste all scored one goal apiece for the Jays.

Omaha (0-3-1): Omaha lost a 3-1 battle with UNLV on Monday. Vlad Jokic had the only goal of the game for the Mavericks.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big East Conference 

Creighton 3 Columbia 1

DePaul 3 Drake 0

Rhode Island 2 Providence 1

Georgetown 5 UCLA 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

DePaul 3 Drake 0

Summit League 

UNLV 3 Omaha 1