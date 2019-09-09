(KMAland) -- The Creighton men won while the Omaha men lost on Monday in regional men's soccer action.
Creighton (2-1-1): Creighton got two second half goals in a 3-1 win over Columbia. Nico Engelking, Luke Haakenson and Charles Auguste all scored one goal apiece for the Jays.
Omaha (0-3-1): Omaha lost a 3-1 battle with UNLV on Monday. Vlad Jokic had the only goal of the game for the Mavericks.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Columbia 1
DePaul 3 Drake 0
Rhode Island 2 Providence 1
Georgetown 5 UCLA 1
Missouri Valley Conference
DePaul 3 Drake 0
Summit League
UNLV 3 Omaha 1