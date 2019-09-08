(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton and Kansas were all winners in regional women’s soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State (2-4) & Omaha (1-4-1): Mira Emma had the only goal of the game for Iowa State in a 1-0 win over Omaha. Dayja Schwichtenberg had three saves and a shutout for the Cyclones.
Iowa (6-0): Devin Burns, Hannah Drkulec and Olivia Fiegel all scored one goal apiece for Iowa in a 3-0 win over UNC Greensboro. Claire Graves had two saves and finished with a clean sheet in goal.
Creighton (4-1): Freshman Skylar Henrich equaled a school-record with four goals in a 5-2 win for Creighton over Eastern Michigan. Jaylin Bosak had the other goal for the Jays in the win.
Drake (1-4-1): Olivia Bruce scored in the 50th minute for Drake, but UMKC answered with a goal just over eight minutes later in an eventual 1-1 tie.
Kansas (5-1): Katie McClure and Kailey Lane scored the final two goals for the Jayhawks in a 2-1 win over Purdue.
Kansas State (1-3-2): Kansas State dropped a 2-0 final to Cal State Fullerton.
Missouri (5-1): Missouri lost for the first time this season, falling 2-1 to Loyola-Chicago. Sarah Luebbert had her third goal of the season in the 51st minute, but the Ramblers scored in the 75th and 78th minutes for the final tally.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 3 UNC Greensboro 0
USC 2 Nebraska 0
Michigan State 3 Detroit Mercy 0
Virginia 2 Minnesota 0
Maryland George Washington
Harvard 2 Northwestern 0
Indiana 5 Morehead State 0
Penn State 2 James Madison 1
Michigan 2 Bowling Green 0
Kansas 2 Purdue 1
Wisconsin 2 Green Bay 0
Illinois 3 Illinois State 2
TCU 3 Ohio State 2
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 1 Omaha 0
Cal State Fullerton 2 Kansas State 0
Texas Tech 1 Arkansas State 0
Oklahoma State 2 Saint Louis 0
Colorado 1 Baylor 0
Texas 3 Texas A&M Corpus Christi 0
Oklahoma 2 Arizona State 1
TCU 3 Ohio State 2
Big East Conference
Creighton 5 Eastern Michigan 2
South Carolina 1 DePaul 0
Xavier 2 Akron 0
Villanova 3 Temple 0
La Salle 1 St. John’s 0
Georgetown 4 Lafayette 1
Utah State 5 Marquette 1
Milwaukee 3 Butler 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 1 UMKC 1
Indiana State 1 Dayton 0
Loyola 2 Missouri 1
Belmont 4 Evansville 2
Missouri State 1 SIU Edwardsville 0
Canisius 1 Valparaiso 0
Illinois 3 Illinois State 2
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 1 DePaul 0
Alabama 1 Chattanooga 1
Tennessee 3 Chattanooga 1
Duke 6 LSU 0
Arkansas 7 McNeese 0
Kentucky 3 Miami Ohio 0
Ole Miss 5 Murray State 4
Vanderbilt 3 Marshall 2
Clemson 2 Georgia 1
UCF 2 Florida 0
Texas A&M 0 Brown 0
Auburn 3 Troy 0
Memphis 4 Mississippi State 0
Summit League
Oral Roberts 5 Grambling 0
Northern Illinois 1 Western Illinois 0
North Dakota State 2 Chicago State 0
Fort Wayne 1 Eastern Illinois 0
Portland 2 Denver 1
North Dakota 2 Hawaii 1
MEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 2 Stetson 0
Wisconsin 2 Lehigh 1
Cornell 2 Michigan State 1
Indiana 0 Seattle 0
Bowling Green 3 Northwestern 2
Ohio State 3 Eastern Illinois 2
Washington 1 Michigan 0
Big East Conference
FIU 2 Seton Hall 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 2 Oakland 2
Loyola Marymount 1 Loyola 0
Summit League
IUPUI 2 Fort Wayne 0
Oral Roberts 1 California Baptist 0
Notre Dame 1 Denver 0
UIC 3 Western Illinois 0