Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake advanced in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament action on Wednesday in regional soccer action.

Drake (8-8-1): Drake won a 2-1 double overtime decision over Valparaiso (4-15-1) to advance to the MVC semifinals. Lucas Bartlett and Leroy Enzugusi each scored goals with Enzugusi kicking in the game-winning golden goal in the 103rd minute. 

REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big East Conference — Semifinals 

Butler 2 Georgetown 2 — 2 OT/SO

Providence 2 St. John’s 1

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals

Drake 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT

Bradley 2 Evansville 0