(KMAland) -- Drake advanced in Missouri Valley Conference Tournament action on Wednesday in regional soccer action.
Drake (8-8-1): Drake won a 2-1 double overtime decision over Valparaiso (4-15-1) to advance to the MVC semifinals. Lucas Bartlett and Leroy Enzugusi each scored goals with Enzugusi kicking in the game-winning golden goal in the 103rd minute.
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference — Semifinals
Butler 2 Georgetown 2 — 2 OT/SO
Providence 2 St. John’s 1
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Quarterfinals
Drake 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT
Bradley 2 Evansville 0