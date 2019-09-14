(KMAland) -- The Iowa, Kansas and Drake women were all winners Friday in regional college soccer.
Creighton (Men, 2-2-1): Creighton got a goal from Ziyad Fares in the loss. The Jays surrendered a goal right before halftime and trailed 2-0 before getting on the board.
Omaha (Men, 0-3-2): Omaha earned a draw with Michigan Friday. Aaron Uribe scored his first career goal in the ninth minute. The Mavericks led most of the match, before Michigan pulled even in the 75th minute for the draw.
Nebraska (Women, 1-3-2): Aubrei Corder posted her first shutout of the season as the Huskers played to a 0-0 tie with Oklahoma.
Iowa (Women, 7-0-0): Iowa stayed unbeaten on the year with a 4-0 rout of Northern Colorado. The Hawkeyes scored twice in each half and got goals from Kaleigh Haus, Devin Burns, Sara Wheaton and Samantha Cary.
Iowa State (Women, 2-5-0): Iowa State dropped a 1-0 decision at St. Louis Friday. The Cyclones played the Billikens scoreless for 92 minutes, before a golden goal ended the match.
Kansas (Women, 6-1-0): Kansas got a goal from Kailey Lane in the 25th minute and held Northwestern to just three shots in a 1-0 win.
Drake (Women, 2-4-1): Drake scored two goals in the second half to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit in a 2-1 win against North Dakota State. Megan Valenzuela and Rebecka Musungu scored for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (Women, 3-3-0): Northern Iowa gave up three goals in the second half as they fell to Kansas City 4-0 Friday. Sydney Hayden took four shots in the loss, including one on goal.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
UC Irvine 3 Creighton 1
Loyola 4 DePaul 2
Penn State 1 Villanova 0
Marquette 3 Northern Illinois 1
St. John's 1 Penn 0
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 2 Bowling Green 1
Michigan 1 Omaha 1 2OT
Penn State 1 Villanova 0
Maryland 1 Akron 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Eastern Illinois 1 Bradley 0
Loyola 4 DePaul 2
SMU 6 Valparaiso 0
Summit League
Omaha 1 Michigan 1 2OT
IPFW 2 Belmont 1
Eastern Illinois 1 Bradley 0
Stanford 2 Denver 0
Oral Roberts 4 Houston Baptist 1
REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 0 Oklahoma 0 2OT
Iowa 4 Northern Colorado 0
Ohio State 1 Miami (OH) 0
Kansas 1 Northwestern 0
Washington State 2 Michigan 1
Big 12 Conference
St. Louis 1 Iowa State 0
Kansas 1 Northwestern 0
Nebraska 0 Oklahoma 0 2OT
Texas 2 Washington 0
Texas Tech 3 Loyola Marymount 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 2 North Dakota State 1
Kansas City 4 Northern Iowa 0
Detroit 3 Indiana State 1
IPFW 2 Valparaiso 0
Illinois State 2 Utah State 1
Evansville 2 Tennessee Tech 0
Missouri State 5 Tulsa 1
Southeastern Conference
Cal State-Fullerton 3 Missouri 2
Southern Miss 2 Auburn 0
Summit League
Colorado State 1 Denver 0 OT
IPFW 2 Valparaiso 0
Drake 2 North Dakota State 1
South Dakota State 1 Eastern Washington 0
Oral Roberts 1 UTSA 1 2OT