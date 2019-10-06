(KMAland) -- Iowa picked up a Big Ten win while Nebraska, Iowa State and Kansas State lost and Creighton earned a draw on Sunday in regional women’s college soccer.
Iowa State (3-9-0, 0-3-0 Big 12): Iowa State lost a heartbreaker in Big 12 play to TCU (8-4-1, 2-1-1). Courtney Powell scored the first goal of the game and her second of the season in the 53rd minute before TCU scored twice in the next 20 minutes to take the win.
Nebraska (3-8-2, 2-4-0 Big Ten): Nebraska lost a 4-1 decision to No. 24 Michigan (9-3-1, 4-1-1). Michigan scored twice in the first 34 minutes before Theresa Pujado found her first goal of the season for the Huskers’ lone scratch of the match.
Iowa (12-2-0, 4-2-0 Big Ten): Iowa recorded a Big Ten shutout in a 3-0 win over Michigan State (8-4-1, 1-3-1). Hannah Drkulec, Emma Tokuyama and Devin Burns all scored goals while Riley Whitaker, Gianna Gourley and Tokuyama had assists. Claire Graves recorded the clean sheet with one save on the night.
Creighton (7-4-1, 1-1-1 Big East): Creighton tied with Marquette (3-8-1, 0-2-1) in Big East Conference action. The Jays struck first in the 9th minute on a goal by Ansley Atkinson off an assist from Ashleigh Cearlock and Taryn Jakubowski. Marquette found the equalizer in the 51st minute, and that was the final score for the day.
Kansas State (2-9-2, 0-4-0 Big 12): Kansas State scored first but took a 2-1 loss to Oklahoma State (9-1-3, 2-1-1). Katie Cramer’s fourth goal broke a scoreless tie in the 24th minute, but Okie State scored twice in a two minute span in the 47th and 49th minutes.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 4 Nebraska 1
Iowa 3 Michigan State 0
Wisconsin 1 Purdue 0
Minnesota Indiana
Maryland 6 Illinois 2
Penn State 3 Ohio State 2
Rutgers 2 Northwestern 0
Big 12 Conference
TCU 2 Iowa State 1
Oklahoma State 2 Kansas State 1
West Virginia 2 Texas 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 Marquette 1
Georgetown 4 Providence 0
Xavier 5 Seton Hall 0
Villanova 1 Butler 1
DePaul 2 St. John’s 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 3 Evansville 0
Southeastern Conference
Tennessee 2 Kentucky 0
Florida 3 Texas A&M 1
Summit League
Western Illinois 2 Fort Wayne 0
North Dakota State 2 South Dakota 1
South Dakota State 3 North Dakota 0
Denver 1 Oral Roberts 1 — 2 OT
REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Big Ten Conference
Ohio State 1 Rutgers 0
Indiana 3 Penn State 1
Michigan State 2 Wisconsin 1
Michigan 3 Northwestern 0
Summit League
Denver 2 Pacific 1