(KMAland) -- Iowa edged Iowa State, Creighton pitched a shutout and Kansas and Missouri both moved to 3-0 in regional college soccer action on Thursday.
Iowa (2-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Natalie Winters answered an Iowa State equalizer seven seconds later to give Iowa a 2-1 win. Jenny Cape scored in the 68th minute to give the Hawkeyes the lead before Abbey Van Wyngarden scored for the Cyclones in the 83rd minute.
Creighton (2-0): Jaylin Bosak scored the lone goal of Creighton’s 1-0 win over South Dakota State in the 73rd minute. Katie Sullivan had four saves and finished with a shutout.
Kansas (3-0): Katie McClure and Ceri Holland scored one goal each in a 2-1 win for Kansas over Memphis.
Kansas State (0-2-1): Hannah Davis scored the lone goal for Kansas State in a 2-1 loss to Arkansas State.
Missouri (3-0): Alessi Bella scored in the 74th and 85th minutes to tie and give Missouri the lead in an eventual 2-1 win over Cincinnati.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 2 Iowa State 1
Purdue 3 DePaul 0
Arkansas 1 Minnesota 1
Michigan State 2 Eastern Michigan 0
Rutgers 1 Tennessee 0
Northwestern 1 Central Michigan 1
Wisconsin 1 Marquette 0
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 2 Memphis 1
Arkansas State 2 Kansas State 1
TCU 6 Sam Houston State 0
Texas Tech 4 Oral Roberts 0
Oklahoma State 2 Oklahoma 2
Denver 3 Texas 0
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 South Dakota State 0
Seton Hall 1 Lafayette 0
Dayton 0 Xavier 0
Providence 1 Hartford 0
Butler 2 Northern Kentucky 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Ball State 1 Illinois State 0
UT Martin 1 Evansville 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 2 Cincinnati 1
Kentucky 4 George Mason 2
Alabama 2 Rice 1
Ole Miss 2 SE Missouri State 0
USC 3 Alabama 1
Summit League
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Rutgers 1 Temple 0
Maryland 1 South Florida 0