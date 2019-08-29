NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa edged Iowa State, Creighton pitched a shutout and Kansas and Missouri both moved to 3-0 in regional college soccer action on Thursday. 

Iowa (2-0) & Iowa State (1-1): Natalie Winters answered an Iowa State equalizer seven seconds later to give Iowa a 2-1 win. Jenny Cape scored in the 68th minute to give the Hawkeyes the lead before Abbey Van Wyngarden scored for the Cyclones in the 83rd minute. 

Creighton (2-0): Jaylin Bosak scored the lone goal of Creighton’s 1-0 win over South Dakota State in the 73rd minute. Katie Sullivan had four saves and finished with a shutout.

Kansas (3-0): Katie McClure and Ceri Holland scored one goal each in a 2-1 win for Kansas over Memphis.

Kansas State (0-2-1): Hannah Davis scored the lone goal for Kansas State in a 2-1 loss to Arkansas State. 

Missouri (3-0): Alessi Bella scored in the 74th and 85th minutes to tie and give Missouri the lead in an eventual 2-1 win over Cincinnati. 

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 2 Iowa State 1

Purdue 3 DePaul 0

Arkansas 1 Minnesota 1 

Michigan State 2 Eastern Michigan 0

Rutgers 1 Tennessee 0

Northwestern 1 Central Michigan 1

Wisconsin 1 Marquette 0

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 2 Memphis 1

Arkansas State 2 Kansas State 1

TCU 6 Sam Houston State 0

Texas Tech 4 Oral Roberts 0

Oklahoma State 2 Oklahoma 2

Denver 3 Texas 0

Big East Conference  

Creighton 1 South Dakota State 0

Seton Hall 1 Lafayette 0

Dayton 0 Xavier 0

Providence 1 Hartford 0

Butler 2 Northern Kentucky 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

Ball State 1 Illinois State 0

UT Martin 1 Evansville 1

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 2 Cincinnati 1

Kentucky 4 George Mason 2

Alabama 2 Rice 1

Ole Miss 2 SE Missouri State 0

USC 3 Alabama 1

Summit League 

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Rutgers 1 Temple 0

Maryland 1 South Florida 0

