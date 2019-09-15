(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Northern Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State (3-5): Mira Emma’s goal in the first minute of overtime was the difference in a 2-1 win for Iowa State over SIU Edwardsville. Courtney Powell scored in the 45th minute before SIUE’s answer in the 88th sent the game to a bonus period.
Nebraska (1-4-2): Savannah Uvegas broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 20th minute, but Nebraska lost 2-1 to Gonzaga on Sunday.
Iowa (8-0): Hannah Drkulec scored twice and Josie Durr once in a 3-2 win for Iowa over Notre Dame on Sunday. Drkulec netted goals in the 15th and 24th minutes, and Durr found the net in the 16th.
Creighton (5-1): Taryn Jakubowski scored twice and Skylar Heinrich netted her seventh goal of the season in a 3-1 win for the Jays over Oklahoma.
Omaha (1-5-1): Omaha lost 1-0 to Oklahoma State to drop their fourth straight 1-0 match.
Northern Iowa (4-3): Jordyn Rolli, Sydney Hayden and Olivia Stearns all scored goals, and Anna Kaiser had two saves and a shutout in a 3-0 win over North Dakota State on Sunday for the Panthers.
Missouri (6-2): Missouri picked up a 2-1 overtime win over Northern Colorado on Sunday. Macy Trujillo scored in the 27th minute, and Grace Kitts put in the golden goal in the win.
Kansas (7-1): No. 18 Kansas got a goal each from sophomores Chais Wright and Samantha Barnett in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.
Kansas State (2-4-2): Second half goals from Katie Cramer and Laramie Hall were the difference in a 2-0 win for Kansas State over Tulsa on Sunday.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 3 Notre Dame 2
Gonzaga 2 Nebraska 1
Virginia 2 Penn State 1
Illinois 2 Colorado College 0
Indiana 1 Kentucky 0
Maryland 3 Princeton 0
South Dakota State 1 Minnesota 0
Purdue 0 Saint Louis 0
Rutgers 1 Delaware 0
Michigan State 2 Oakland 0
Ohio State 3 Ohio 1
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 2 SIU Edwardsville 1 — OT
Kansas 2 Western Michigan 0
Kansas State 2 Tulsa 0
Georgetown 3 West Virginia 0
Texas Tech 4 UC Irvine 2
Creighton 3 Oklahoma 1
Oklahoma State 1 Omaha 0
Monmouth 4 Texas 0
Washington 3 TCU 1
Baylor 1 Abilene Christian 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 3 Oklahoma 1
Central Connecticut 0 Seton Hall 0
Florida State 5 Villanova 0
Drexel 2 St. John’s 1
Brown 1 Providence 0
Butler 2 Kent State 1
Georgetown 3 West Virginia 0
Bowling Green 1 DePaul 1
Xavier 0 Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 1 Marquette 0 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 3 North Dakota State 0
Austin Peay 2 Evansville 0
Belmont 1 Indiana State 1
Illinois State 1 Western Illinois 0
Missouri State 1 Murray State 0
IUPUI 3 Valparaiso 1
Loyola 2 Northern Illinois 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 2 Northern Colorado 1
Boston College 2 Mississippi State 0
Arizona State 1 LSU 0
Arkansas 2 North Carolina 0
Tennessee 3 UMass 3
Indiana 1 Kentucky 0
Alabama 3 North Texas 1
South Alabama 2 Ole Miss 1
Florida 3 Miami 0
Clemson 1 South Carolina 0
Louisville 1 Vanderbilt 0
Georgia 2 Georgia State 0
Auburn 3 Samford 3
Texas A&M 4 UNLV 0
Summit League
Oklahoma State 1 Omaha 0
Fort Wayne 2 Detroit Mercy 0
Eastern Washington 2 South Dakota 1 — 2 OT
Illinois State 1 Western Illinois 0
Lamar 2 Oral Roberts 1
Northern Iowa 3 North Dakota State 0
South Dakota State 1 Minnesota 0
North Dakota 2 Grand Canyon 0
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 1 Eastern Illinois 0
Portland 1 Wisconsin 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Illinois 2 Bradley 1
Oral Roberts 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT
Summit League
Denver 1 California 0
Oral Roberts 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT
Northwestern 1 Eastern Illinois 0