NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Creighton, Northern Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s soccer action on Sunday.

Iowa State (3-5): Mira Emma’s goal in the first minute of overtime was the difference in a 2-1 win for Iowa State over SIU Edwardsville. Courtney Powell scored in the 45th minute before SIUE’s answer in the 88th sent the game to a bonus period.

Nebraska (1-4-2): Savannah Uvegas broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 20th minute, but Nebraska lost 2-1 to Gonzaga on Sunday.

Iowa (8-0): Hannah Drkulec scored twice and Josie Durr once in a 3-2 win for Iowa over Notre Dame on Sunday. Drkulec netted goals in the 15th and 24th minutes, and Durr found the net in the 16th.

Creighton (5-1): Taryn Jakubowski scored twice and Skylar Heinrich netted her seventh goal of the season in a 3-1 win for the Jays over Oklahoma.

Omaha (1-5-1): Omaha lost 1-0 to Oklahoma State to drop their fourth straight 1-0 match.

Northern Iowa (4-3): Jordyn Rolli, Sydney Hayden and Olivia Stearns all scored goals, and Anna Kaiser had two saves and a shutout in a 3-0 win over North Dakota State on Sunday for the Panthers.

Missouri (6-2): Missouri picked up a 2-1 overtime win over Northern Colorado on Sunday. Macy Trujillo scored in the 27th minute, and Grace Kitts put in the golden goal in the win.

Kansas (7-1): No. 18 Kansas got a goal each from sophomores Chais Wright and Samantha Barnett in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan on Sunday. 

Kansas State (2-4-2): Second half goals from Katie Cramer and Laramie Hall were the difference in a 2-0 win for Kansas State over Tulsa on Sunday.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Iowa 3 Notre Dame 2

Gonzaga 2 Nebraska 1

Virginia 2 Penn State 1

Illinois 2 Colorado College 0

Indiana 1 Kentucky 0

Maryland 3 Princeton 0

South Dakota State 1 Minnesota 0

Purdue 0 Saint Louis 0

Rutgers 1 Delaware 0

Michigan State 2 Oakland 0

Ohio State 3 Ohio 1

Big 12 Conference 

Iowa State 2 SIU Edwardsville 1 — OT

Kansas 2 Western Michigan 0

Kansas State 2 Tulsa 0

Georgetown 3 West Virginia 0

Texas Tech 4 UC Irvine 2

Creighton 3 Oklahoma 1

Oklahoma State 1 Omaha 0

Monmouth 4 Texas 0

Washington 3 TCU 1

Baylor 1 Abilene Christian 1

Big East Conference 

Creighton 3 Oklahoma 1

Central Connecticut 0 Seton Hall 0

Florida State 5 Villanova 0

Drexel 2 St. John’s 1

Brown 1 Providence 0

Butler 2 Kent State 1

Georgetown 3 West Virginia 0

Bowling Green 1 DePaul 1

Xavier 0 Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 1 Marquette 0 — 2 OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 3 North Dakota State 0

Austin Peay 2 Evansville 0

Belmont 1 Indiana State 1

Illinois State 1 Western Illinois 0

Missouri State 1 Murray State 0

IUPUI 3 Valparaiso 1

Loyola 2 Northern Illinois 0

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 2 Northern Colorado 1

Boston College 2 Mississippi State 0

Arizona State 1 LSU 0

Arkansas 2 North Carolina 0

Tennessee 3 UMass 3

Indiana 1 Kentucky 0

Alabama 3 North Texas 1

South Alabama 2 Ole Miss 1

Florida 3 Miami 0

Clemson 1 South Carolina 0

Louisville 1 Vanderbilt 0

Georgia 2 Georgia State 0

Auburn 3 Samford 3

Texas A&M 4 UNLV 0

Summit League 

Oklahoma State 1 Omaha 0

Fort Wayne 2 Detroit Mercy 0

Eastern Washington 2 South Dakota 1 — 2 OT

Illinois State 1 Western Illinois 0

Lamar 2 Oral Roberts 1

Northern Iowa 3 North Dakota State 0

South Dakota State 1 Minnesota 0

North Dakota 2 Grand Canyon 0

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 1 Eastern Illinois 0

Portland 1 Wisconsin 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Northern Illinois 2 Bradley 1

Oral Roberts 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT

Summit League 

Denver 1 California 0

Oral Roberts 2 Valparaiso 1 — 2 OT

Northwestern 1 Eastern Illinois 0

