(KMAland) -- Kansas took down Kansas State and Northwest Missouri State scored early and often in Friday regional college soccer action.
Kansas (11-4-1 overall, 3-2-1 Big 12) & Kansas State (3-10-2 overall, 1-5-0 Big 12): No. 23 Kansas got two goals from Katie McClure and won 3-0 over Kansas State Friday night. McClure assisted on the first goal in the second minute, when Ceri Holland found the net. McClure added goals in the 80th and 81st minute.
Missouri (7-7-1 overall, 1-5-1 SEC): Missouri tried to mount a comeback, but the Tigers fell short in a 2-1 loss to Kentucky Friday night. The Wildcats jumped in front with goals in the 30th and 52nd minutes. On a penalty kick, Missouri scored when Julissa Cisneros came streaking into the box and hammered home a tap from Grace Kitts.
Northwest Missouri State (4-6-3 overall, 2-2-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State posted three goals in the first half and that held up for a 3-1 win over Rogers State Friday. Izzy Romano scored in the third minute, Taylor Wolfe tallied in the 13th minute and Tanith Beal headed in a goal in the 16th minute to give the Bearcats the early lead. Rogers State scored its lone goal with just over one minute left in the match.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 3 Kansas State 0
Texas 2 Baylor 1
TCU 2 Texas Tech 1
Southeastern Conference
Kentucky 2 Missouri 1
Florida 2 Auburn 1
Tennessee 1 South Carolina 1 2OT
Vanderbilt 5 LSU 1
Arkansas 3 Texas A&M 1
Summit League
South Dakota State 1 Western Illinois 0
Fort Wayne 0 North Dakota State 0 2OT
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 3 Rogers State 1
Nebraska-Kearney 1 Missouri Southern 1 2OT
Emporia State 1 Central Oklahoma 0
Northeastern State 2 Missouri Western 1
Newman 2 Washburn 2 2OT
Central Missouri Fort Hays State PPD
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 3 Indiana 0