(KMAland) -- Kansas advanced to the Big 12 Championship, while Northwest Missouri State and Drake saw their seasons end in regional women's college soccer action Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (6-10-3): Northwest Missouri State had their season come to a finish with a 3-2 overtime loss to Emporia State in the opening round of the MIAA Tournament. Alex Mausbach and Taylor Wolfe each scored goals for the Bearcats in the defeat.
Kansas (14-4-3): Kansas advanced to the Big 12 Final with a 2-1 2OT win over Oklahoma State. Eva Eliasdottir scored a golden goal in the final minute of double overtime to seal the win. The Jayhawks fell behind just over one minute into the match, but Samantha Barnett tied things up less than six minutes later. The Jayhawks will play TCU Sunday for the conference championship.
Drake (8-10-1): Drake saw its season come to an end in the MVC semifinals with a 1-0 loss to Loyola. The Bulldogs conceded a goal to Sienna Cruz on a corner kick in the 16th minute. Kelsie Stone stopped five shots on goal in the losing effort.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Penn State 2 Purdue 0
Michigan 2 Rutgers 1
Big 12 Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Kansas 2 Oklahoma State 1 2OT
TCU 2 Texas Tech 1
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Semifinals
Loyola 1 Drake 0
Illinois State 4 Missouri State 3
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League
Omaha San Diego State