(KMAland) -- No. 14 Kansas lost for just the second time this season in regional women’s soccer action on Friday.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 1 Penn State 0
Ohio State 1 Michigan State 0
Big 12 Conference
BYU 2 Kansas 0
SMU 3 Oklahoma 2 — OT
Oklahoma State 3 Kennesaw State 0
Providence 1 Texas 0 — OT
Big East Conference
DePaul 0 Samford 0
Drexel 1 Seton Hall 0
Princeton 2 Villanova 2
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 2 Kentucky 1
Texas A&M 3 Missisippi State 0
Florida 3 LSU 0
Summit League
South Dakota 3 Wyoming 2 — 2 OT