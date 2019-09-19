Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- No. 14 Kansas lost for just the second time this season in regional women’s soccer action on Friday.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 1 Penn State 0

Ohio State 1 Michigan State 0

Big 12 Conference 

SMU 3 Oklahoma 2 — OT

Oklahoma State 3 Kennesaw State 0

Providence 1 Texas 0 — OT

Big East Conference 

DePaul 0 Samford 0

Drexel 1 Seton Hall 0

Princeton 2 Villanova 2

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 2 Kentucky 1

Texas A&M 3 Missisippi State 0

Florida 3 LSU 0

Summit League 

South Dakota 3 Wyoming 2 — 2 OT