Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas beat the Iowa women in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament while Omaha lost in the men's Summit League final in regional college soccer action. 

Kansas (16-4-3) & Iowa (15-5-1): Kailey Lane scored in the 70th minute to break a scoreless tie, and Kansas beat Iowa 1-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.

 

Omaha (4-9-4): Omaha’s Cinderella run in the Summit League Men’s Soccer Tournament came to a finish with a 1-0 loss to Denver. Preston Judd scored the only goal of the game for the Pioneers in the 29th minute. Marcos Bautista, Seth Rinderknecht and Pep Mateu all made the All-Tournament Team for the Mavericks.

 

 

NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Summit League Tournament - Championship 

Denver 1 Omaha 0

NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT - First Round 

Hofstra 1 Loyola Chicago 0

Arizona TCU

Washington Seattle

Brown 1 Monmouth 0 — OT/SO

Florida State 2 South Alabama 0

Virginia 3 Radford 0

West Virginia 2 Georgetown 0

Kansas 1 Iowa 0

South Carolina 3 Samford 0

USC 5 Cal State Fullerton 1

Santa Clara 1 California 0

Colorado 6 Northern Colorado 0

North Carolina 5 Belmont 0