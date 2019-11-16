(KMAland) -- Kansas beat the Iowa women in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament while Omaha lost in the men's Summit League final in regional college soccer action.
Kansas (16-4-3) & Iowa (15-5-1): Kailey Lane scored in the 70th minute to break a scoreless tie, and Kansas beat Iowa 1-0 in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament.
Omaha (4-9-4): Omaha’s Cinderella run in the Summit League Men’s Soccer Tournament came to a finish with a 1-0 loss to Denver. Preston Judd scored the only goal of the game for the Pioneers in the 29th minute. Marcos Bautista, Seth Rinderknecht and Pep Mateu all made the All-Tournament Team for the Mavericks.
NCAA REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Summit League Tournament - Championship
Denver 1 Omaha 0
NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER TOURNAMENT - First Round
Hofstra 1 Loyola Chicago 0
Arizona TCU
Washington Seattle
Brown 1 Monmouth 0 — OT/SO
Florida State 2 South Alabama 0
Virginia 3 Radford 0
West Virginia 2 Georgetown 0
Kansas 1 Iowa 0
South Carolina 3 Samford 0
USC 5 Cal State Fullerton 1
Santa Clara 1 California 0
Colorado 6 Northern Colorado 0
North Carolina 5 Belmont 0