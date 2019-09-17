NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Creighton edged past Omaha with a late goal in regional men's soccer action on Monday night.

Creighton (3-2-1) & Omaha (0-4-2): Luke Haakenson’s goal in the 87th minute was the difference for Creighton in a 2-1 win over Omaha. Seth Rinderknecht scored in the 25th minute for Omaha to open the scoring before a Tor Trosten equalizer in the 37th minute for the Jays.

View the complete regional scoreboard below.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference

Maryland 1 Villanova 0

Big East Conference

Creighton 2 Omaha 1

St. John’s 5 Columbia 1

Providence 1 Harvard 0

Summit League

