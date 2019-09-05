(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 5-0 with a win on Thursday in women's college soccer action.
Missouri (5-0): Julissa Cisneros scored her fifth goal of the season, and Madison Lewis scored a game-winner in the 79th minute to lift Missouri to a 2-1 win over Murray State.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Butler 3 Michigan State 0
Northwestern 2 Cincinnati 0
Maryland 3 George Mason 0
Rutgers 4 Hofstra 1
Louisville 1 Indiana 0
Loyola Chicago 1 Wisconsin 1
Marquette 1 Minnesota 0
Big 12 Conference
TCU 4 Little Rock 0
Big East Conference
Villanova 1 Delaware 0
Providence 1 UMass Lowell 0
Stony Brook 1 St. John’s 0
Virginia 2 Georgetown 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 2 Murray State 1
North Carolina 1 LSU 0
Virginia Tech 2 Alabama 0
Tennessee 2 SE Louisiana 0
Georgia 0 Belmont 0
Kentucky 1 Northern Kentucky 0
Auburn 2 Syracuse 0
Arkansas 7 Lamar 0
Ole Miss 1 Western Kentucky 0
Mississippi State 3 UT Martin 0
Summit League
Washington 1 Denver 0
Western Illinois 2 UIC 1