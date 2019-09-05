Missouri Tigers

(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 5-0 with a win on Thursday in women's college soccer action.

Missouri (5-0): Julissa Cisneros scored her fifth goal of the season, and Madison Lewis scored a game-winner in the 79th minute to lift Missouri to a 2-1 win over Murray State.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Butler 3 Michigan State 0

Northwestern 2 Cincinnati 0

Maryland 3 George Mason 0

Rutgers 4 Hofstra 1

Louisville 1 Indiana 0

Loyola Chicago 1 Wisconsin 1

Marquette 1 Minnesota 0

Big 12 Conference 

TCU 4 Little Rock 0

Big East Conference 

Villanova 1 Delaware 0

Providence 1 UMass Lowell 0

Stony Brook 1 St. John’s 0

Virginia 2 Georgetown 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 2 Murray State 1

North Carolina 1 LSU 0

Virginia Tech 2 Alabama 0

Tennessee 2 SE Louisiana 0

Georgia 0 Belmont 0

Kentucky 1 Northern Kentucky 0

Auburn 2 Syracuse 0

Arkansas 7 Lamar 0

Ole Miss 1 Western Kentucky 0

Mississippi State 3 UT Martin 0

Summit League 

Washington 1 Denver 0

Western Illinois 2 UIC 1