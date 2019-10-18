(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Iowa both had draws while Iowa State and Omaha lost in women's soccer action on Thursday.
Iowa State (3-11-0 overall, 0-5-0 Big 12): Iowa State couldn’t find a goal in a tough 1-0 loss to Oklahoma (8-5-3, 3-2-1).
Nebraska (4-8-4 overall, 3-4-2 Big Ten): Nebraska shared a 1-1 draw with Minnesota (2-10-4, 1-5-2) in Big Ten action. Meg Brandt scored her third goal of the season in the 20th minute, but Nikki Albrecht struck for Minnesota in the 57th minute.
Iowa (13-3-1 overall, 5-3-1 Big Ten): Gianna Gourley and Natalie Winters each scored for Iowa in a 2-2 draw with nationally-ranked Wisconsin (10-2-2, 6-0-1).
Omaha (4-9-1, 1-3-0 Summit): Denver (6-4-3, 2-0-1) scored in the second and 63rd minutes, and Omaha could not scratch in a 2-0 loss.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 1 Minnesota 1
Wisconsin 2 Iowa 2
Maryland 0 Indiana 0
Ohio State 1 Northwestern 1
Penn State 2 Illinois 1
Rutgers 1 Purdue 0
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma 1 Iowa State 0
Oklahoma State 2 West Virginia 1
Southeastern Conference
Alabama 1 Ole Miss 1
Summit League
Denver 2 Omaha 0
Oral Roberts 1 North Dakota 0 — OT
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Western Michigan 2 Michigan 1