(KMAland) -- The Northwest Missouri State women were the only regional winner Friday in college soccer action.
Northwest Missouri State (Women, 3-5-1, 1-1-0): The Northwest Missouri State Women picked up their first MIAA win of the year with a 1-0 OT victory at Washburn. After a scoreless regulation, Kaitlyn Case found the back of the net six minutes into overtime to give the Bearcats the win. The win was the first for Northwest over Washburn since October 12th, 2014.
Creighton (Men, 6-3-1, 2-1-0): The Creighton Men suffered their first conference loss of the season, 1-0 at Seton Hall. The Bluejays outshot Seton Hall 12-7, but couldn't find the back of the net. The Pirates’ game-winner came in the 33rd minute.
Missouri (Women, 6-5-1, 0-3-1): Missouri's women dropped a 1-0 battle with No. 7 South Carolina Friday night. Freshman Goalkeeper McKenna Sheehan made her first career start and tallied four saves. South Carolina's winner came on a cross in the 58th minute.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
Seton Hall 1 Creighton 0
Georgetown 0 DePaul 0 2OT
Villanova 1 Xavier 0
Butler 3 Providence 1
St. John's 4 Marquette 0
Summit League
Detroit 1 Fort Wayne 0
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 1 Missouri 0
Alabama 3 Mississippi State 2 OT
Vanderbilt 1 Georgia 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 1 Washburn 0 OT
Emporia State 5 Missouri Western State 1
Central Missouri 3 Northeastern State 1
Rogers State 2 Missouri Southern 0
Fort Hays State 2 Central Oklahoma 1
Nebraska-Kearney 0 Newman 0 2OT