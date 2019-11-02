(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State was the lone winner in women's regional college soccer action Friday.
Northwest Missouri State (5-9-3 Overall, 3-5-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State's women's soccer team won a high-scoring affair with Missouri Western 4-3 Friday. After falling behind 1-0, Kaylie Rock evened things up and Bri Wawiorka put the Bearcats in front 2-1. The Griffons tied things up right before half. In the second half, Izzy Romano scored on a header, only to see the match tied up less than a minute later. Rock scored her second goal in the 78th minute and that proved to be the game-winner for Northwest.
Drake (7-9-1 Overall, 4-3-0 MVC): Drake dropped its regular season finale Friday in Bettendorf against Illinois State. The Redbirds scored in the 44th minute -- which ended Drake's shutout streak at 465 minutes, 52 seconds. Goalkeeper Kelsie Stone finished with seven saves for the Bulldogs.
Northern Iowa (5-11-0 Overall, 1-6-0 MVC): UNI dropped its final match of the season 3-0 to Valparaiso Friday. Valpo scored twice in the opening half -- once in the 12th minute and once in the 25th minute -- to take a 2-0 lead into the locker room. The Crusaders added one more goal in the 57th minute to seal the win.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big East Conference
DePaul 4 Marquette 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 1 Drake 0
Valparaiso 3 Northern Iowa 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 4 Missouri Western 3
Emporia State 1 Washburn 0
Central Missouri 2 Missouri Southern 1
Fort Hays State 1 Nebraska-Kearney 0
Central Oklahoma 1 Newman 0
Northeastern State 3 Rogers State 2 2OT
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 7 Marian 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Kentucky 5 Bradley 0
