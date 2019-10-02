(KMAland) -- The Omaha men's soccer team gave No. 17 and undefeated Missouri State all they could handle in a double overtime defeat.
Omaha (1-6-2): The Mavericks dropped a 1-0 double overtime decisions to No. 17 ranked and undefeated Missouri State. Jeremy Pollard had 60+ minutes in goal with two saves and zero goals allowed.
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 3 Michigan State 0
Indiana 3 Northwestern 1
Big East Conference
Western Michigan 1 Xavier 0
Notre Dame 1 DePaul 0
Saint Louis 6 Marquette 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 1 Omaha 0 — 2 OT
Bradley 2 Valparaiso 1
Summit League
Missouri State 1 Omaha 0 — 2 OT
Eastern Illinois 1 IUPUI 0
SIUE 1 Western Illinois 0
Cincinnati 5 Fort Wayne 0