NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Omaha men's soccer team gave No. 17 and undefeated Missouri State all they could handle in a double overtime defeat.

Omaha (1-6-2): The Mavericks dropped a 1-0 double overtime decisions to No. 17 ranked and undefeated Missouri State. Jeremy Pollard had 60+ minutes in goal with two saves and zero goals allowed.

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 3 Michigan State 0

Indiana 3 Northwestern 1

Big East Conference 

Western Michigan 1 Xavier 0

Notre Dame 1 DePaul 0

Saint Louis 6 Marquette 2

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 1 Omaha 0 — 2 OT

Bradley 2 Valparaiso 1

Summit League 

Eastern Illinois 1 IUPUI 0

SIUE 1 Western Illinois 0

Cincinnati 5 Fort Wayne 0