(KMAland) -- Creighton beat K-State, and Iowa State and Omaha each lost their first matches of the season in regional college soccer action on Friday.
Iowa State (0-1): Iowa State lost their first match of the season with a 3-0 defeat to UCLA.
Creighton (1-0) & Kansas State (0-1): Creighton scored the final three goals of a 3-2 win over Kansas State. Taryn Jakubowski, Skylar Henrich and Keelie Fothergill all struck for the Jays after Katie Cramer scored two goals in the first 10:06 for K-State.
Omaha (0-1): Omaha dropped a 3-2 decision to Illinois State. Margaret Lavigne and Amanda Rapaduski each scored for the Mavericks in the defeat.
