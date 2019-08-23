NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- Creighton beat K-State, and Iowa State and Omaha each lost their first matches of the season in regional college soccer action on Friday.

Iowa State (0-1): Iowa State lost their first match of the season with a 3-0 defeat to UCLA.

Creighton (1-0) & Kansas State (0-1): Creighton scored the final three goals of a 3-2 win over Kansas State. Taryn Jakubowski, Skylar Henrich and Keelie Fothergill all struck for the Jays after Katie Cramer scored two goals in the first 10:06 for K-State.

Omaha (0-1): Omaha dropped a 3-2 decision to Illinois State. Margaret Lavigne and Amanda Rapaduski each scored for the Mavericks in the defeat. 

Big Ten Conference 

Stanford 2 Penn State 1

Big 12 Conference  

UCLA 3 Iowa State 0

Creighton 3 Kansas State 2

West Virginia 2 Duquesne 0

Big East Conference 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Western Illinois 2 Missouri State 1

Illinois State 3 Omaha 2

UMKC 1 Indiana State 0

Green Bay 1 Valparaiso 0

Southeastern Conference 

Florida 3 Florida Atlantic 2

Summit League 

North Dakota 0 Montana 0 — 2 OT

South Dakota 2 Idaho State 0

Youngstown State 2 Fort Wayne 1

South Dakota State 1 Utah State 0

North Dakota State 1 Saint Mary’s 0

