NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Missouri all scored opening-night wins in regional women's soccer.

Nebraska (0-1) & Kansas (1-0): Kansas rolled to a 4-0 win to open the season. Katie McClure scored a hat trick, and Bri Amos had one goal for the Jayhawks.

Iowa (1-0): The Hawkeyes got goals from Kaleigh Haus and Natalie Winters and a shutout out of Claire Graves in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan.

Drake (0-1): The Bulldogs lost a 2-0 decision to Colorado.

Northern Iowa (1-0): The Panthers rolled to a 5-0 win over Chicago State, getting goals from five different players. Jordyn Rolli, Sophia Conant and Maddy Germann had a goal and an assist each while Sydney Hayden and Jamie Althiser also scored. Anna Kaiser had two saves and a shutout in goal.

Missouri (1-0): The Tigers' Julissa Cisneros scored 1:13 into the game and Peyton Bauman had three saves and a shutout in a 1-0 win over Southern Miss.

View the complete regional soccer scoreboard below.

REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Kansas 4 Nebraska 0

Iowa 2 Western Michigan 0

Wisconsin 1 UCF 0

North Carolina 3 Indiana 0

Maryland 2 Georgia Southern 1

Michigan State 3 Utah Valley 1

Louisville 2 Ohio State 1

Purdue 1 Georgia 0

Rutgers 0 Central Connecticut 0 -- 2 OT

Michigan 5 Marshall 0

Illinois 3 Loyola Chicago 1

SMU 1 Northwestern 0

Minnesota 2 UC Santa Barbara 2 -- 2 OT

Big 12 Conference 

Florida State 2 TCU 0

Texas 4 Gonzaga 3

Oklahoma 1 Albany 0

Oklahoma State 3 Lamar 0

Texas Tech 6 San Diego State 1

Big East Conference 

Xavier 4 Murray State 3

Milwaukee 2 DePaul 1

Villanova 1 LSU 0

Cincinnati 2 St. John's 0

Colorado State 2 Marquette 0

Georgetown 2 James Madison 1

Butler 3 Morehead State 0

Providence 2 UConn 1

Missouri Valley Conference 

Colorado 2 Drake 0

Northern Iowa 5 Chicago State 0

Middle Tennessee 5 Evansville 1

Illinois 3 Loyola 1

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 1 Southern Miss 0

Villanova 1 LSU 0

Mississippi State 4 Alabama A&M 0

Arkansas 3 UNC Greensboro 0

South Florida 2 Auburn 1

Tennessee 3 Fordham 1

Purdue 1 Georgia 0

South Carolina 2 NC State 1

Bowling Green 3 Kentucky 2

BYU 1 Alabama 0

Vanderbilt 7 Georgia State 0

Ole Miss 2 North Alabama 0

Texas A&M 3 Santa Clara 2

Summit League 

Rice 2 Oral Roberts 1

Denver 0 Boston 0 -- 2 OT