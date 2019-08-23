(KMAland) -- Kansas, Iowa, Northern Iowa and Missouri all scored opening-night wins in regional women's soccer.
Nebraska (0-1) & Kansas (1-0): Kansas rolled to a 4-0 win to open the season. Katie McClure scored a hat trick, and Bri Amos had one goal for the Jayhawks.
Iowa (1-0): The Hawkeyes got goals from Kaleigh Haus and Natalie Winters and a shutout out of Claire Graves in a 2-0 win over Western Michigan.
Drake (0-1): The Bulldogs lost a 2-0 decision to Colorado.
Northern Iowa (1-0): The Panthers rolled to a 5-0 win over Chicago State, getting goals from five different players. Jordyn Rolli, Sophia Conant and Maddy Germann had a goal and an assist each while Sydney Hayden and Jamie Althiser also scored. Anna Kaiser had two saves and a shutout in goal.
Missouri (1-0): The Tigers' Julissa Cisneros scored 1:13 into the game and Peyton Bauman had three saves and a shutout in a 1-0 win over Southern Miss.
View the complete regional soccer scoreboard below.
REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Kansas 4 Nebraska 0
Iowa 2 Western Michigan 0
Wisconsin 1 UCF 0
North Carolina 3 Indiana 0
Maryland 2 Georgia Southern 1
Michigan State 3 Utah Valley 1
Louisville 2 Ohio State 1
Purdue 1 Georgia 0
Rutgers 0 Central Connecticut 0 -- 2 OT
Michigan 5 Marshall 0
Illinois 3 Loyola Chicago 1
SMU 1 Northwestern 0
Minnesota 2 UC Santa Barbara 2 -- 2 OT
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 4 Nebraska 0
Florida State 2 TCU 0
Texas 4 Gonzaga 3
Oklahoma 1 Albany 0
Oklahoma State 3 Lamar 0
Texas Tech 6 San Diego State 1
Big East Conference
Xavier 4 Murray State 3
Milwaukee 2 DePaul 1
Villanova 1 LSU 0
Cincinnati 2 St. John's 0
Colorado State 2 Marquette 0
Georgetown 2 James Madison 1
Butler 3 Morehead State 0
Providence 2 UConn 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Colorado 2 Drake 0
Northern Iowa 5 Chicago State 0
Middle Tennessee 5 Evansville 1
Illinois 3 Loyola 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 1 Southern Miss 0
Villanova 1 LSU 0
Mississippi State 4 Alabama A&M 0
Arkansas 3 UNC Greensboro 0
South Florida 2 Auburn 1
Tennessee 3 Fordham 1
Purdue 1 Georgia 0
South Carolina 2 NC State 1
Bowling Green 3 Kentucky 2
BYU 1 Alabama 0
Vanderbilt 7 Georgia State 0
Ole Miss 2 North Alabama 0
Texas A&M 3 Santa Clara 2
Summit League
Rice 2 Oral Roberts 1
Denver 0 Boston 0 -- 2 OT