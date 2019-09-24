NCAA Soccer
(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women lost in regional college soccer action on Monday.

Northern Iowa (4-5): Northern Iowa scored the final two goals in a 3-2 loss to Western Illinois. Johnnie Hill and Sophia Conant scored one goal each for the Panthers in the defeat.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Missouri Valley Conference 

Western Illinois 3 Northern Iowa 2

UIC 3 Valparaiso 0

Summit League 

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 1 St. John’s 0 — 2 OT

Summit League 

Oral Roberts 1 Incarnate Word 0