(KMAland) -- The Northern Iowa women lost in regional college soccer action on Monday.
Northern Iowa (4-5): Northern Iowa scored the final two goals in a 3-2 loss to Western Illinois. Johnnie Hill and Sophia Conant scored one goal each for the Panthers in the defeat.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Western Illinois 3 Northern Iowa 2
UIC 3 Valparaiso 0
Summit League
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 1 St. John’s 0 — 2 OT
Summit League
Oral Roberts 1 Incarnate Word 0