(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas were winners while Iowa and Creighton both lost in regional women's college soccer action on Sunday.
Nebraska (2-5-2, 1-1-0): Nebraska scored a goal in each half of a 2-0 win over Indiana. Dakota Chan and Adriana Maldonado scored one goal each for the Huskers. Aubrei Corder completed her 25th career complete-game shutout to move into second place on Nebraska’s career shutouts list.
Iowa (9-1-0, 1-1-0): Iowa lost their first match of the season, falling to Purdue 1-0. The Boilermakers scored in the 47th minute for the only goal of the game.
Creighton (6-3): Florida Atlantic beat Creighton 1-0 thanks to a goal with just over eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Kansas (8-2-0): Kansas took a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Katie McClure scored both goals for the Jayhawks in the 8th and 18th minutes.
View full scoreboards from regional women's soccer, men's soccer and volleyball from Sunday below.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 2 Indiana 0
Purdue 1 Iowa 0
Wisconsin 2 Rutgers 1
Penn State 5 Michigan State 1
Maryland 2 Minnesota 0
Michigan 2 Ohio State 1
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 3 Kennesaw State 1
West Virginia 2 Bowling Green 0
Baylor 2 Gonzaga 1 — OT
SMU 2 Oklahoma State 2 — 2 OT
Oklahoma 2 Houston 1
Texas 8 Grambling State 0
Big East Conference
Florida Atlantic 1 Creighton 0
Villanova 1 Brown 0
Xavier 2 Lipscomb 0
Delaware 2 Seton Hall 1
Marquette 2 Colorado State 1
Providence 2 Northeastern 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 3 Stetson 2
Loyola 1 Eastern Michigan 0
IUPUI 1 Evansville 0
Indiana State 3 Fort Wayne 0
Southeastern Conference
Central Michigan 2 Kentucky 1
Georgia 2 Furman 0
James Madison 1 LSU 0
Arkansas 1 Alabama 0
Auburn 0 Old Dominion 0
Vanderbilt 1 Tennessee 0
Texas A&M 5 UT Rio Grande Valley 0
Summit League
Kansas City 2 Oral Roberts 0
South Dakota State 3 Northern Illinois 0
Idaho 2 North Dakota 1
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Valparaiso 2 Evansville 1
Missouri State 2 Loyola 1
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Pittsburgh 3 Penn State 2
Michigan 3 Notre Dame 1
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 3 Hawaii 0
Big East Conference
Georgetown 3 Howard 0
Southeastern Conference
South Carolina 3 Kennesaw State 0
South Carolina 3 High Point 1