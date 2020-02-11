(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Carlyee Arndt and Ben Berg were in action in college softball and baseball action on Tuesday.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Carlyee Arndt, Plattsmouth/St. Mary: 0/2 (vs. Benedictine)
-Ben Berg, Kuemper/Concordia: 0/2, 2 BB (vs. Sterling)
REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
MIAA
Northeastern State 5 Northwestern Oklahoma 1
GPAC
Sterling College 5 Concordia 4
Concordia 6 Sterling College 5
HAAC
Webber International 1 Grand View 0
Benedictine 12 Ottawa 2
Webber International 4 Grand View 0
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
HAAC
Winona State 8 Grand View 0
Winona State 8 Grand View 4
Benedictine 10 University of St. Mary 2
University of St. Mary 5 Benedictine 3