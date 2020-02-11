BaseballSoftball

(KMAland) -- Former KMAlanders Carlyee Arndt and Ben Berg were in action in college softball and baseball action on Tuesday.

FORMER KMALANDERS  

-Carlyee Arndt, Plattsmouth/St. Mary: 0/2 (vs. Benedictine)

-Ben Berg, Kuemper/Concordia: 0/2, 2 BB (vs. Sterling)

REGIONAL COLLEGE BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

MIAA 

Northeastern State 5 Northwestern Oklahoma 1

GPAC 

Sterling College 5 Concordia 4

Concordia 6 Sterling College 5

HAAC 

Webber International 1 Grand View 0

Benedictine 12 Ottawa 2

Webber International 4 Grand View 0

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

HAAC

Winona State 8 Grand View 0

Winona State 8 Grand View 4

Benedictine 10 University of St. Mary 2

University of St. Mary 5 Benedictine 3