(KMAland) -- Creighton went 2-0 while ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha, UNI, KU and Mizzou were 1-1 and Drake and Northwest went 0-2 on Saturday in college softball. Also, former KMAlanders played for DMACC, Peru, Morningside, SWCC, Iowa Central and ISU.
Northwest Missouri State (2-5) lost to Arkansas Tech & Southeastern Oklahoma State: Northwest lost 17-10 to Arkansas Tech and 10-2 to Southeastern Oklahoma State.
Iowa State (5-4) lost to Penn State (5-4) & UCF (8-2): Carli Spelhaug tripled and homered in a 3-1 loss to Penn State while Sami Williams had two hits in a 9-1 defeat to UCF.
Nebraska (5-3) def. Boston College (2-5) & lost to Georgia Tech (2-4): Nebraska was a 5-2 winner over Boston College, as Keana Pola drove in three runs to lead the offense. Peyton Glatter accounted for the only run in a 7-1 loss to Georgia Tech.
Creighton (5-4) def. UT Martin (3-3) & Abilene Christian (2-5): Kiele Miller struck out 10 and threw a complete game shutout for Creighton in a 2-0 win over UT Martin. Victoria Alvarez added two hits and four RBI, and Kiara Mills had a trio of safeties in an 8-6 win over Abilene Christian.
Omaha (5-4) split with New Mexico State (5-3): Omaha won the opener 7-5 in eight innings behind Emma Dargy, who had a home run among two hits and drove in two. The Mavs lost 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the finale, as Dargy doubled twice and drove in three.
Iowa (6-2) def. Boston College (2-6) & lost to Georgia Tech (3-4): Iowa beat Boston College 4-1 behind an eight-strikeout complete game from Lauren Shaw before getting shutout, 8-0, by Georgia Tech.
Northern Iowa (4-6) def. Bryant (0-3) & lost to Long Beach State (5-4): Sammey Bunch and Emma Valainis each homered and combined to drive in five runs for the Panthers in a 13-5 win over Bryant. Bunch had two more hits, Adara Opiola added a hit, three walks and two RBI and Cheyenne Anderson had a pinch-hit HR in an 8-7 loss to Long Beach State.
Drake (4-4) lost to Hofstra (1-2) & Stanford (9-2): Sarah Maddox hit a two-run home run for Drake in a 5-3 loss to Hofstra. Maddox had two more hits and two more RBI in an 8-4 defeat to Stanford.
Kansas (2-8) lost to Northwestern (3-4) & def. James Madison (1-1): Morgan Wynne homered and Brittany Jackson had two hits and two RBI in a 5-4 loss for Kansas to Northwestern. Sam Dellinger and Shelby Gayre put up two hits and three RBI to lead the Jayhawks in a 12-2 win over James Madison.
Missouri (9-1) def. Virginia Tech (5-3) & lost to James Madison (2-1): Cayla Kessinger and Megan Moll both hit home runs for Missouri in a tight 6-5 win over Virginia Tech. James Madison scored three in the seventh to walk-off an 8-7 winner to hand the Tigers their first loss. Hatti Moore homered and drove in three in the loss.
FORMER KMALANDERS
-Ally Anderson, Atlantic/DMACC: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K; 0/2, BB (vs. Seward County)
-Payton Beckmann, Syracuse/Peru State: 1/3 (vs. Lyon)
-Alyx Curran-Lewis, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 0/0, R (vs. Dakota State)
-Cayla Maitlen, Creston/SWCC: 2/2 (vs. Seward County)
-Madison Onken, Glidden-Ralston/ICCC: 1/2, 2 R, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
-Saige Rice, Creston/SWCC: 0/1, BB (vs. Seward County)
-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/6 (vs. Penn State & UCF)
-Kaitlyn Schad, Martensdale-St. Marys/SWCC: 1/3 (vs. Seward County)
-Kayla Wookey, Murray/ICCC: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)
REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 5 Boston College 2
Georgia Tech 7 Nebraska 1
Iowa 4 Boston College 1
Georgia Tech 8 Iowa 0
Syracuse 3 Indiana 2
Notre Dame 7 Ohio State 1
Northwestern 5 Kansas 4
Penn State 3 Florida Atlantic 0
Michigan 4 North Carolina 0
Monmouth 7 Purdue 5
Duke 16 Indiana 2
North Carolina State 5 Ohio state 3
Penn State 3 Iowa State 1
Purdue 7 South Dakota 0
Northwestern 6 Florida State 2
Louisville 3 Wisconsin 2
Michigan State 11 Pittsburgh 3
Rutgers 10 Syracuse 5
North Carolina 4 Wisconsin 3
Virginia Tech 2 Minnesota 1
Clemson 2 Michigan State 1
Duke 22 Rutgers 1
Big 12 Conference
Penn State 3 Iowa State 1
UCF 9 Iowa State 1
Northwestern 5 Kansas 4
Kansas 12 James Madison 2
Texas Tech 5 Georgia 2
Oklahoma State 4 Alabama 1
Baylor 2 Western Illinois 1
Long Beach State 5 Oklahoma 4
South Florida 3 Texas Tech 0
Oklahoma 6 Arizona 4
Texas 4 Ole Miss 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 2 UT Martin 0
Creighton 8 Abilene Christian 6
Villanova 5 Florida Atlantic 0
Virginia 7 Georgetown 6
Lamar 10 St. John’s 2
Hampton 4 DePaul 3
Winthrop 3 Georgetown 1
UCF 7 Villanova 3
Butler 1 Georgia State 0
DePaul 13 East Carolina 2
Loyola Marymount 6 Seton Hall 4
St. John’s 5 Binghamton 2
Butler 5 Middle Tennessee 3
Houston Baptist 5 Providence 3
Providence 11 Sam Houston State 7
San Jose State 3 Seton Hall 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Northern Iowa 13 Bryant 5
Long Beach State 8 Northern Iowa 7
Hofstra 5 Drake 3
Stanford 8 Drake 4
Valparaiso 2 Colgate 1
Ohio 10 Indiana State 7
Boise State 4 Illinois State 0
Loyola 12 George Mason 0
Southern Illinois 9 South Dakota 7
Bradley 12 Army 2
Louisiana Tech 4 Evansville 3
Gardner-Webb 3 Valparaiso 2
Southern Illinois 8 Monmouth 5
Loyola 8 Sam Houston State 6
Kentucky 7 Illinois State 1
Chattanooga 5 Indiana State 3
Bradley 6 Sacramento State 3
South Alabama 7 Evansville 6
Missouri State 8 UT Martin 0
North Texas 2 Missouri State 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 6 Virginia Tech 5
James Madison 8 Missouri 7
Texas Tech 5 Georgia 2
Arkansas 8 Furman 1
Oklahoma State 4 Alabama 1
Florida 1 North Dakota State 0
Texas A&M 7 Lamar 4
Mississippi State 3 Tennessee State 0
Tennessee 5 Cal Baptist 2
Florida 11 Longwood 0
Arkansas 8 UIC 3
Auburn 7 Alabama State 0
UCLA 8 Georgia 3
Texas A&M 10 Binghamton 2
Kentucky 7 Illinois State 1
Louisiana 2 LSU 1
Auburn 18 UNC Wilmington 1
Mississippi State 9 North Alabama 1
Washington 5 South Carolina 4
Arizona State 7 Kentucky 5
Texas 4 Ole Miss 1
Summit League
Omaha 7 New Mexico State 5
New Mexico State 6 Omaha 5
North Dakota State 6 Florida A&M 0
Southern Illinois 9 South Dakota 7
Florida 1 North Dakota State 0
Samford 3 North Dakota 0
Texas A&M-CC 3 South Dakota State 0
Purdue 7 South Dakota 0
Baylor 2 Western Illinois 1
Fort Wayne 7 Southern Miss 5
McNeese State 5 South Dakota State 0
Prairie View A&M 8 Western Illinois 7
Kennesaw State 7 Fort Wayne 1
MIAA
Arkansas Tech 17 Northwest Missouri State 10
Texas A&M-Commerce 10 Northwest Missouri State 2
Central Missouri 11 Arkansas-Monticello 5
St. Edward’s 3 Fort Hays State 2
Emporia State 3 Quincy 0
Missouri Western 3 Southwest Baptist 2
Nebraska Kearney 10 NW Oklahoma State 2
Central Missouri 13 Quincy 0
Harding 5 Missouri Western 4
Missouri Southern 17 Arkansas-Monticello 11
Emporia State 15 Henderson State 4
Fort Hays Statse 3 Chadron State 2
Washburn 6 Upper Iowa 5
East Central Oklahoma 7 Newman 0
Cameron 6 Nebraska Kearney 2
Chadron State 3 Central Oklahoma 0
Maryville 8 Pitt State 0
East Central Oklahoma 5 Newman 4
Missouri Southern 3 Harding 2
Southern Arkansas 19 Pitt State 0
Northeastern State 13 Colorado State-Pueblo 7
Lubbock Christian 8 Central Oklahoma 3
Washburn 6 Maryville 5
Rogers State 3 Colorado Christian 0
Northeastern State 3 Colorado-Colorado Springs 2
GPAC
Northwestern 7 Minnesota-Crookston 3
Dordt 10 Presentation 1
Morningside 6 valley City State 0
Northwestern 6 Viterbo 2
Dordt 6 Dickinson State 1
Morningside 5 Dakota State 1
Jamestown 8 Dickinson State 2
Dakota Wesleyan 2 Valley City State 1
Jamestown 6 Dakota State 3
Dakota Wesleyan 4 Presentation 2
Heart of America Conference
Missouri Valley 7 Saint Ambrose 5
Missouri Valley 4 Saint Xavier 3
Lyon College 3 Peru State 1
Grand View 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3
Grand View 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3
Bethany 3 Peru State 2
ICCAC
Northern Oklahoma 7 Southwestern 2
Iowa Central 14 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 10
Seward County 16 Southwestern 2
Iowa Central 13 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5
Des Moines Area 11 Seward County 2
Des Moines Area 14 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 0