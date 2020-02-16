Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton went 2-0 while ISU, Iowa, Nebraska, Omaha, UNI, KU and Mizzou were 1-1 and Drake and Northwest went 0-2 on Saturday in college softball. Also, former KMAlanders played for DMACC, Peru, Morningside, SWCC, Iowa Central and ISU.

Northwest Missouri State (2-5) lost to Arkansas Tech & Southeastern Oklahoma State: Northwest lost 17-10 to Arkansas Tech and 10-2 to Southeastern Oklahoma State.

Iowa State (5-4) lost to Penn State (5-4) & UCF (8-2): Carli Spelhaug tripled and homered in a 3-1 loss to Penn State while Sami Williams had two hits in a 9-1 defeat to UCF.

Nebraska (5-3) def. Boston College (2-5) & lost to Georgia Tech (2-4): Nebraska was a 5-2 winner over Boston College, as Keana Pola drove in three runs to lead the offense. Peyton Glatter accounted for the only run in a 7-1 loss to Georgia Tech.

Creighton (5-4) def. UT Martin (3-3) & Abilene Christian (2-5): Kiele Miller struck out 10 and threw a complete game shutout for Creighton in a 2-0 win over UT Martin. Victoria Alvarez added two hits and four RBI, and Kiara Mills had a trio of safeties in an 8-6 win over Abilene Christian. 

Omaha (5-4) split with New Mexico State (5-3): Omaha won the opener 7-5 in eight innings behind Emma Dargy, who had a home run among two hits and drove in two. The Mavs lost 6-5 in walk-off fashion in the finale, as Dargy doubled twice and drove in three.

Iowa (6-2) def. Boston College (2-6) & lost to Georgia Tech (3-4): Iowa beat Boston College 4-1 behind an eight-strikeout complete game from Lauren Shaw before getting shutout, 8-0, by Georgia Tech.

Northern Iowa (4-6) def. Bryant (0-3) & lost to Long Beach State (5-4): Sammey Bunch and Emma Valainis each homered and combined to drive in five runs for the Panthers in a 13-5 win over Bryant. Bunch had two more hits, Adara Opiola added a hit, three walks and two RBI and Cheyenne Anderson had a pinch-hit HR in an 8-7 loss to Long Beach State. 

Drake (4-4) lost to Hofstra (1-2) & Stanford (9-2): Sarah Maddox hit a two-run home run for Drake in a 5-3 loss to Hofstra. Maddox had two more hits and two more RBI in an 8-4 defeat to Stanford.

Kansas (2-8) lost to Northwestern (3-4) & def. James Madison (1-1): Morgan Wynne homered and Brittany Jackson had two hits and two RBI in a 5-4 loss for Kansas to Northwestern. Sam Dellinger and Shelby Gayre put up two hits and three RBI to lead the Jayhawks in a 12-2 win over James Madison.

Missouri (9-1) def. Virginia Tech (5-3) & lost to James Madison (2-1): Cayla Kessinger and Megan Moll both hit home runs for Missouri in a tight 6-5 win over Virginia Tech. James Madison scored three in the seventh to walk-off an 8-7 winner to hand the Tigers their first loss. Hatti Moore homered and drove in three in the loss.

FORMER KMALANDERS 

-Ally Anderson, Atlantic/DMACC: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 3 K; 0/2, BB (vs. Seward County)

-Payton Beckmann, Syracuse/Peru State: 1/3 (vs. Lyon)

-Alyx Curran-Lewis, Plattsmouth/Morningside: 0/0, R (vs. Dakota State)

-Cayla Maitlen, Creston/SWCC: 2/2 (vs. Seward County)

-Madison Onken, Glidden-Ralston/ICCC: 1/2, 2 R, BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)

-Saige Rice, Creston/SWCC: 0/1, BB (vs. Seward County)

-Logan Schaben, Harlan/Iowa State: 1/6 (vs. Penn State & UCF)

-Kaitlyn Schad, Martensdale-St. Marys/SWCC: 1/3 (vs. Seward County)

-Kayla Wookey, Murray/ICCC: 5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB (vs. Northern Oklahoma)

REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Nebraska 5 Boston College 2

Georgia Tech 7 Nebraska 1

Iowa 4 Boston College 1

Georgia Tech 8 Iowa 0

Syracuse 3 Indiana 2

Notre Dame 7 Ohio State 1

Northwestern 5 Kansas 4

Penn State 3 Florida Atlantic 0

Michigan 4 North Carolina 0

Monmouth 7 Purdue 5

Duke 16 Indiana 2

North Carolina State 5 Ohio state 3

Penn State 3 Iowa State 1

Purdue 7 South Dakota 0

Northwestern 6 Florida State 2

Louisville 3 Wisconsin 2

Michigan State 11 Pittsburgh 3

Rutgers 10 Syracuse 5

North Carolina 4 Wisconsin 3

Virginia Tech 2 Minnesota 1

Clemson 2 Michigan State 1

Duke 22 Rutgers 1

Big 12 Conference 

Penn State 3 Iowa State 1

UCF 9 Iowa State 1

Northwestern 5 Kansas 4

Kansas 12 James Madison 2

Texas Tech 5 Georgia 2

Oklahoma State 4 Alabama 1

Baylor 2 Western Illinois 1

Long Beach State 5 Oklahoma 4

South Florida 3 Texas Tech 0

Oklahoma 6 Arizona 4

Texas 4 Ole Miss 1

Big East Conference 

Creighton 2 UT Martin 0

Creighton 8 Abilene Christian 6

Villanova 5 Florida Atlantic 0

Virginia 7 Georgetown 6

Lamar 10 St. John’s 2

Hampton 4 DePaul 3

Winthrop 3 Georgetown 1

UCF 7 Villanova 3

Butler 1 Georgia State 0

DePaul 13 East Carolina 2

Loyola Marymount 6 Seton Hall 4

St. John’s 5 Binghamton 2

Butler 5 Middle Tennessee 3

Houston Baptist 5 Providence 3

Providence 11 Sam Houston State 7

San Jose State 3 Seton Hall 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Northern Iowa 13 Bryant 5

Long Beach State 8 Northern Iowa 7

Hofstra 5 Drake 3

Stanford 8 Drake 4

Valparaiso 2 Colgate 1

Ohio 10 Indiana State 7

Boise State 4 Illinois State 0

Loyola 12 George Mason 0

Southern Illinois 9 South Dakota 7

Bradley 12 Army 2

Louisiana Tech 4 Evansville 3

Gardner-Webb 3 Valparaiso 2

Southern Illinois 8 Monmouth 5

Loyola 8 Sam Houston State 6

Kentucky 7 Illinois State 1

Chattanooga 5 Indiana State 3

Bradley 6 Sacramento State 3

South Alabama 7 Evansville 6

Missouri State 8 UT Martin 0

North Texas 2 Missouri State 1

Southeastern Conference 

Missouri 6 Virginia Tech 5

James Madison 8 Missouri 7

Texas Tech 5 Georgia 2

Arkansas 8 Furman 1

Oklahoma State 4 Alabama 1

Florida 1 North Dakota State 0

Texas A&M 7 Lamar 4

Mississippi State 3 Tennessee State 0

Tennessee 5 Cal Baptist 2

Florida 11 Longwood 0

Arkansas 8 UIC 3

Auburn 7 Alabama State 0

UCLA 8 Georgia 3

Texas A&M 10 Binghamton 2

Kentucky 7 Illinois State 1

Louisiana 2 LSU 1

Auburn 18 UNC Wilmington 1

Mississippi State 9 North Alabama 1

Washington 5 South Carolina 4

Arizona State 7 Kentucky 5

Texas 4 Ole Miss 1

Summit League 

Omaha 7 New Mexico State 5

New Mexico State 6 Omaha 5

North Dakota State 6 Florida A&M 0

Southern Illinois 9 South Dakota 7

Florida 1 North Dakota State 0

Samford 3 North Dakota 0

Texas A&M-CC 3 South Dakota State 0

Purdue 7 South Dakota 0

Baylor 2 Western Illinois 1

Fort Wayne 7 Southern Miss 5

McNeese State 5 South Dakota State 0

Prairie View A&M 8 Western Illinois 7

Kennesaw State 7 Fort Wayne 1

MIAA 

Arkansas Tech 17 Northwest Missouri State 10

Texas A&M-Commerce 10 Northwest Missouri State 2

Central Missouri 11 Arkansas-Monticello 5

St. Edward’s 3 Fort Hays State 2

Emporia State 3 Quincy 0

Missouri Western 3 Southwest Baptist 2

Nebraska Kearney 10 NW Oklahoma State 2

Central Missouri 13 Quincy 0

Harding 5 Missouri Western 4

Missouri Southern 17 Arkansas-Monticello 11

Emporia State 15 Henderson State 4

Fort Hays Statse 3 Chadron State 2

Washburn 6 Upper Iowa 5

East Central Oklahoma 7 Newman 0

Cameron 6 Nebraska Kearney 2

Chadron State 3 Central Oklahoma 0

Maryville 8 Pitt State 0

East Central Oklahoma 5 Newman 4

Missouri Southern 3 Harding 2

Southern Arkansas 19 Pitt State 0

Northeastern State 13 Colorado State-Pueblo 7

Lubbock Christian 8 Central Oklahoma 3

Washburn 6 Maryville 5

Rogers State 3 Colorado Christian 0

Northeastern State 3 Colorado-Colorado Springs 2

GPAC 

Northwestern 7 Minnesota-Crookston 3

Dordt 10 Presentation 1

Morningside 6 valley City State 0

Northwestern 6 Viterbo 2

Dordt 6 Dickinson State 1

Morningside 5 Dakota State 1

Jamestown 8 Dickinson State 2

Dakota Wesleyan 2 Valley City State 1

Jamestown 6 Dakota State 3

Dakota Wesleyan 4 Presentation 2

Heart of America Conference 

Missouri Valley 7 Saint Ambrose 5

Missouri Valley 4 Saint Xavier 3

Lyon College 3 Peru State 1

Grand View 9 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3

Grand View 11 Oklahoma Wesleyan 3

Bethany 3 Peru State 2

ICCAC 

Northern Oklahoma 7 Southwestern 2

Iowa Central 14 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 10

Seward County 16 Southwestern 2

Iowa Central 13 Northern Oklahoma-Tonkawa 5

Des Moines Area 11 Seward County 2

Des Moines Area 14 Northern Oklahoma-Enid 0